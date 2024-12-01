How to update your address on Aadhar card online for free

Recently moved? Updating your address across various platforms like banks and e-commerce sites is crucial. Don't forget to update your Aadhaar card too.

Updating your Aadhaar address ensures seamless access to Aadhaar-linked services. Keeping your information current, including your address, is vital to prevent misuse, such as identity theft.

Currently, Aadhaar details can be updated for free. You can update your Aadhaar card information from anywhere through the UIDAI's online portal. The deadline for Aadhaar holders to update their details for free has been extended.

The free Aadhaar update deadline is December 14, 2024. You can correct details on your Aadhaar card without any charges until this date. All details, such as address and mobile number, can be updated for free.

Remember that changes to biometric identifiers like fingerprints or iris scans require a visit to a nearby Aadhaar center and involve a fee.

If you've recently moved, use the UIDAI website to update your Aadhaar address. Visit the official website myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and log in using your Aadhaar details.

To change your address, upload a scanned copy of your Proof of Address (PoA) document in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format (under 2MB). After uploading, submit the address change request. You'll receive an SRN to track your request.

Use your SRN on the Aadhaar website to confirm the address change. This way, you can update your Aadhaar address from home for free. Remember, after December 14th, charges may apply.

