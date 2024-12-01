How to make UPI payments without Internet? A simple guide

We often use various services, including UPI, through the internet. But did you know that you can make payments using UPI even without an internet connection?

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 1:38 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

Lack of internet access can be problematic when needing to make urgent payments. We primarily use the internet for online transactions, including UPI. However, UPI payments can be made offline.

article_image2

Make offline UPI payments from your mobile phone. Dial *99#, the official USSD code. This service, introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), ensures access to banking services without internet.

article_image3

The USSD service facilitates various banking operations, including sending and receiving money between banks, checking account balance, and generating or changing UPI PIN.

article_image4

To make offline UPI payments, dial *99#. A menu will appear with available options: Send Money, Request Money, Check Balance, Pending Payments, Transactions, and UPI PIN.

article_image5

To send money via mobile number, enter the recipient's UPI-linked mobile number and click 'Send.' Enter the amount and click 'Send' again. Add a remark if needed. Enter your UPI PIN to complete the transaction.

article_image6

The USSD service is useful for offline UPI transactions. However, it can be deactivated. To block offline UPI services, dial *99# from your registered mobile number and follow the instructions.

