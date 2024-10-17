How long will it take to reach Rs 1 crore with monthly SIPs of Rs 1000, Rs 2000, Rs 3000 and Rs 5000?

Learn how to accumulate Rs. 1 crore through monthly SIP investments ranging from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 5000, assuming a 12% annual return and a 10% annual increase in investment.

Rs. 1000 Monthly SIP Investment

Investing Rs. 1000 monthly for 31 years with a 12% annual return yields approximately Rs. 1.02 crore. The invested amount is around Rs. 21.82 lakh, while the interest earned is around Rs. 80 lakh. This calculation includes a 10% annual increase in the SIP investment.

Rs. 2000 Monthly SIP Investment

Investing Rs. 2000 monthly for 27 years at a 12% annual return yields approximately Rs. 1.14 crore. The total investment is around Rs. 29 lakh, and the interest earned is around Rs. 86 lakh. This also includes a 10% annual investment increase.

Rs. 3000 Monthly SIP Investment

A monthly investment of Rs. 3000 grows to Rs. 1 crore in 24 years with a 10% annual increase in investment and a 12% annual return. The total investment is Rs. 31.86 lakh, and the interest earned is Rs. 78.61 lakh, totaling Rs. 1.10 crore.

Rs. 5000 Monthly SIP Investment

To reach Rs. 1 crore faster, invest Rs. 5000 monthly. With a 12% annual return and a 10% annual investment increase, you'll reach approximately Rs. 1.16 crore in 21 years. The total investment will be around Rs. 38.40 lakh, and the interest earned will be around Rs. 77.96 lakh.

SIP Investment Advantages

SIP investments offer substantial returns over time. Aiming for Rs. 1 crore through SIPs helps achieve high returns. After reaching this goal, larger investments can help achieve further financial goals. (This information is for informational purposes only. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Consult your financial advisor before investing.)

