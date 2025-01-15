Government or private sector employees: Know how gratuity is calculated to avoid being cheated

Gratuity is a lump-sum payment from an employer to an employee for long-term service. The Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, made it mandatory.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 11:10 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

Gratuity is a one-time payment from a workplace or organization given by employers to express gratitude for their employees' continuous service.

article_image2

Gratuity rules were made mandatory under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972. The act was passed by Parliament on August 21, 1972, and came into effect on September 16 of the same year.

article_image3

This law has been made mandatory to include all central and state government departments, defense, and local administrative bodies. Private establishments can also come under its purview subject to fulfilling certain conditions.

article_image4

What are the rules of gratuity?

1. Gratuity is payable if an organization employs 10 or more employees – Organizations that have employed 10 employees in a single day in the last 12 months have to pay gratuity. Even if the number of employees in the same establishment falls below 10, gratuity has to be paid as per the rules of the law.

article_image5

2. Gratuity is not only payable upon retirement – Under India's gratuity rules, an employee will be eligible for gratuity in the following circumstances: Retirement, Resignation, Death, Death by accident, VRS, Termination, Layoff

article_image6

Tax exemption has been granted under the Gratuity Rules 2021. Earlier this limit was fixed at Rs 10 lakh.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact vkp

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact

L and T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin snt

L&T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50 vkp

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers AJR

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month vkp

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: Mans dead mother performs Maha Snaan in Triveni Sangam, photo goes viral dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Man's dead mother performs ‘Maha Snaan’ in Triveni Sangam, photo goes viral

Belagavi SHOCKER! PU students gang-raped by 'Instagram' friends luring them with temple visit; Two arrested vkp

Belagavi SHOCKER! PU students gang-raped by 'Instagram' friends luring them with temple visit; Two arrested

'Do not drink' warning issued as fears of contaminated drinking water grows amid devastating LA wildfires shk

'Do not drink’ warning issued as fears of contaminated drinking water grows amid devastating LA wildfires

PHOTOS Nita Ambani's MOST expensive necklace worth Rs 500Cr RBA

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's MOST expensive necklace worth Rs 500Cr

MP SHOCKER! Days before wedding, Gwalior woman killed by father for rejecting arranged marriage anr

MP SHOCKER! Days before wedding, Gwalior woman killed by father for rejecting arranged marriage

Recent Videos

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon
Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Video Icon