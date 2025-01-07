Good news for Jharkhand govt staff: 3% DA hike confirmed; all you need to know

A DA increase has been announced for state government employees. Jharkhand government employees will receive a 3% DA increase. Uncertainty remains regarding DA in West Bengal.

Good news for state government employees. The government announced a 3% DA increase. Central government employees' DA has increased by 3%. They are currently receiving DA at a rate of 53%.

Another DA increase is expected to be announced at the end of February. It is being heard that DA will increase by another 3%.

The news of the state government's DA increase has just been released. The government announced this matter.

State government employees' DA will increase by 3%. This additional amount will be received soon. The Jharkhand government increased DA by 3%. All state government employees there will now receive increased salaries.

Meanwhile, the controversy regarding DA continues in West Bengal. It has not yet been clearly stated how much dearness allowance will be increased for government employees in this state.

Meanwhile, a case is ongoing regarding DA. The hearing will be held soon. If the employees win the case, their salaries will increase.

Meanwhile, news from another state has been released. The DA of employees in all states increases at regular intervals. Jharkhand state government employees are about to receive a 3% DA increase.

