Gold PRICE to hit Rs 90000 in 2025; what we know so far

Gold is more than just a commodity; it's an emotion. Many people consider buying gold whenever they have extra money. Indians, in particular, have a strong affinity for gold, purchasing it regardless of price increases. It serves not only as jewelry but also as a popular investment option.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 6:02 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 6:02 PM IST

In 2024, gold prices reached all-time highs. While some predicted prices would hit ₹1 lakh per tola, they peaked around ₹85,000 before declining. Currently, 24-carat gold is around ₹79,350 per tola. However, this dip is expected to be temporary, with significant price increases predicted for the coming year.

Experts predict substantial gold price increases due to geopolitical and political uncertainties. By June of next year, 24-carat gold could reach ₹85,000 or even ₹90,000 per tola.

In 2024, gold hit a record ₹82,400 per tola. Silver also saw significant gains, exceeding ₹1 lakh per kg. International gold prices started the year at $2062, peaked at $2790, and are currently trading above $2600.

Reasons for the Increase

Experts attribute the predicted gold price surge to several factors, including potential high returns, geopolitical instability, central bank gold purchases, and interest rate cuts. Silver is also expected to rise, potentially reaching ₹1.25 lakh per kg, driven by increasing demand in AI technology.

