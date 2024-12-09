Gold price in India DROPS on December 9: Check 22k and 24k gold rate in your city

Gold prices have decreased, making it an opportune time for investment. However, silver prices remain unchanged. Check the latest rates for 22 and 24 carat gold in your city before buying.

Everyone desires to buy gold, and jewellery lovers eagerly await price drops. Today, gold prices in India have dropped. Let's see how much the price has reduced.

Gold is not just jewelry but also an investment. Keep track of gold and silver prices to make the best use of your money.

22 Carat gold price in India today

1 gram: Rs 7,114

8 grams: Rs 56,912

10 grams: Rs 71,140

100 grams: Rs 7,11,400



24 Carat gold price in India today

1 gram: Rs 7,761

8 grams: Rs 62,088

10 grams: Rs 77,610

100 grams: Rs 7,76,100

Gold prices in major Indian cities (10g, 22 carat)

Chennai: Rs 71,140, Mumbai: Rs 71,140, Delhi: Rs 71,290, Kolkata: Rs 71,140, Bangalore: Rs 71,140, Hyderabad: Rs 71,140, Pune: Rs 71,140.

Silver price today Silver rates in India depend on international fluctuations and the rupee's performance against the dollar. Today's silver price is unchanged.

10 grams: Rs 920

100 grams: Rs 9,200

1 kg: Rs 92,000

