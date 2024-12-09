Gold price in India DROPS on December 9: Check 22k and 24k gold rate in your city

Gold prices have decreased, making it an opportune time for investment. However, silver prices remain unchanged. Check the latest rates for 22 and 24 carat gold in your city before buying.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 12:31 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

Everyone desires to buy gold, and jewellery lovers eagerly await price drops. Today, gold prices in India have dropped. Let's see how much the price has reduced.

article_image2

Gold is not just jewelry but also an investment. Keep track of gold and silver prices to make the best use of your money.

article_image3

22 Carat gold price in India today

22 Carat Gold Price in India Today
1 gram: Rs 7,114
8 grams: Rs 56,912
10 grams: Rs 71,140
100 grams: Rs 7,11,400
 

article_image4

24 Carat gold price in India today

24 Carat Gold Price in India Today
1 gram: Rs 7,761
8 grams: Rs 62,088
10 grams: Rs 77,610
100 grams: Rs 7,76,100

article_image5

Gold prices in major Indian cities (10g, 22 carat)
Chennai: Rs 71,140, Mumbai: Rs 71,140, Delhi: Rs 71,290, Kolkata: Rs 71,140, Bangalore: Rs 71,140, Hyderabad: Rs 71,140, Pune: Rs 71,140.

article_image6

Silver price today

Silver rates in India depend on international fluctuations and the rupee's performance against the dollar. Today's silver price is unchanged.
10 grams: Rs 920
100 grams: Rs 9,200
1 kg: Rs 92,000

