Gold In India: How much 22 and 24 carat can a Man and Woman keep at home?

It's crucial to know the permissible gold limits for married women, unmarried women, and men. Exceeding these limits requires submitting proof to the Income Tax Department.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 6:38 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 6:38 PM IST

Gold Storage Limit

Women's love for gold is undeniable. Even with record-high prices, the gold market remains strong. Many women possess more gold than they wear.

article_image2

Gold

There's a limit on gold storage in India. Exceeding this limit can lead to confiscation and further action by the Income Tax Department. The limit varies for each individual.

article_image3

Gold Storage

The CBDT sets gold limits. Married women can hold 500g (62.5 pavun). Possessing gold below this limit avoids legal action.

article_image4

Gold Rate

Unmarried women can hold half the amount allowed for married women: 250g (31.25 pavun). Men can hold 100g (12.5 pavun).

article_image5

Gold Limit Rules

Exceeding the gold limit requires submitting proof of purchase and income source to the Income Tax Department.

