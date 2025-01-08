From ICICI Bank to Yes Bank, top 7 banks that are offering highest FD rates

Even a marginal difference of 40-50 basis points in interest rates can lead to substantial gains, especially for higher deposit amounts and longer tenures.

When opening a fixed deposit (FD), comparing interest rates across banks can significantly boost your savings. Even a marginal difference of 40-50 basis points in interest rates can lead to substantial gains, especially for higher deposit amounts and longer tenures.

Importance of interest rates and tenure

The interest rate and tenure of a fixed deposit play crucial roles in wealth accumulation. For instance, an additional 50 basis points on a two-year FD of Rs 5 lakh can earn you an extra Rs 5,000. Over a five-year term, this difference could grow to Rs 12,500, illustrating the impact of choosing the right bank and tenure for your investment.

Interest rates on five-year fixed deposits:

Here's a comparison of interest rates offered by leading public and private sector banks on five-year FDs for regular and senior citizens:

Key highlights:

Private Banks: Yes Bank leads with a rate of 7.25% for regular citizens and 8% for senior citizens, making it an attractive option for long-term deposits.

Axis Bank: Offers competitive rates of 7% for regular citizens and 7.75% for senior citizens.

HDFC and ICICI Banks: Both offer similar rates of 7% for regular depositors and 7.5% for senior citizens, providing reliable options for steady returns.