From ICICI Bank to Yes Bank, top 7 banks that are offering highest FD rates

Even a marginal difference of 40-50 basis points in interest rates can lead to substantial gains, especially for higher deposit amounts and longer tenures.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 10:46 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 10:46 AM IST

When opening a fixed deposit (FD), comparing interest rates across banks can significantly boost your savings. Even a marginal difference of 40-50 basis points in interest rates can lead to substantial gains, especially for higher deposit amounts and longer tenures.

article_image2

Importance of interest rates and tenure

The interest rate and tenure of a fixed deposit play crucial roles in wealth accumulation. For instance, an additional 50 basis points on a two-year FD of Rs 5 lakh can earn you an extra Rs 5,000. Over a five-year term, this difference could grow to Rs 12,500, illustrating the impact of choosing the right bank and tenure for your investment.

article_image3

Interest rates on five-year fixed deposits:

Here's a comparison of interest rates offered by leading public and private sector banks on five-year FDs for regular and senior citizens:

Bank       Regular (%)      Senior Citizens (%)
HDFC Bank     7             7.5
ICICI Bank      7             7.5
Axis Bank       7             7.75
Yes Bank        7.25        8
SBI                6.5          7.5
Bank of Baroda    6.8    7.4
PNB              6.5           7

article_image4

Key highlights:

Private Banks: Yes Bank leads with a rate of 7.25% for regular citizens and 8% for senior citizens, making it an attractive option for long-term deposits.

Axis Bank: Offers competitive rates of 7% for regular citizens and 7.75% for senior citizens.

HDFC and ICICI Banks: Both offer similar rates of 7% for regular depositors and 7.5% for senior citizens, providing reliable options for steady returns.

article_image5

Public Sector Banks: SBI and PNB offer slightly lower rates at 6.5% for regular deposits, while senior citizens can earn up to 7.5% at SBI. Bank of Baroda offers marginally higher rates at 6.8% and 7.4%, respectively.

article_image6

Why compare?

While most banks offer similar rates, the marginal differences can add up over time, especially for large deposits. Senior citizens, in particular, can benefit from higher interest rates, making it essential to evaluate options before locking in your funds.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Microsoft to invest over Rs 26,000 crore in India for cloud and AI development vkp

Microsoft to invest over Rs 26,000 crore in India for cloud and AI development

Indian economy to grow 6.4 per cent in 2024-25: Government estimates snt

India's GDP growth projected to hit four-year-low of 6.4% in FY25, down from 8.2% last year: Govt estimates

HMPV scare triggers market crash? Investors' wealth plunges by Rs 10.98 lakh crore snt

HMPV scare triggers market crash? Investors' wealth plunges by Rs 10.98 lakh crore

HMPV concerns weighs on Indian markets as Sensex and Nifty decline by 1.6 per cent snt

HMPV concerns weighs on Indian markets as Sensex and Nifty decline by 1.6 per cent

Karnataka bus fare hike: Tension between passengers and conductors over ticket price increase vkp

Karnataka bus fare hike: Tension between passengers and conductors over ticket price increase

Recent Stories

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro to launch on January 9: Check expected specifications, colours and price gcw

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro to launch on January 9: Check expected specifications, colours and price

DA hike Update: GOOD NEWS for Central Government Employees as Dearness Allowance hikes by Rs 28,000 RBA

DA hike Update: GOOD NEWS for Central Government Employees as Dearness Allowance hikes by Rs 28,000

football Mikel Arteta blames ball difference for Arsenal's missed chances in Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle snt

Mikel Arteta blames ball difference for Arsenal's missed chances in Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle

Commenting on woman's 'fine body structure' amounts to sexual harassment: Kerala HC shk

Commenting on woman’s 'fine body structure' amounts to sexual harassment: Kerala HC

Ananya Panday REVEALS marriage plans amid Walker Blanco dating rumors; Read on ATG

Ananya Panday REVEALS marriage plans amid Walker Blanco dating rumors; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon