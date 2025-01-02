Fasal Bima Yojana upgraded! Modi govt's game-changing announcement for farmers

The Modi government has announced a series of benefits for farmers, including a Rs 3850 crore allocation, fixed prices for DAP fertilizer, and a new insurance scheme.

The Center has announced that a new allocation of Rs 3,850 crore is being made to ensure the supply of cheap chemical fertilizers or Di Ammonium Phosphate to the farmers.

The price of chemical fertilizers is skyrocketing in the international market. The price of a 50 kg bag of chemical fertilizer in the open market is more than Rs 3,000.

Prices have been fixed to help farmers. The central government will bear the extra money as subsidy.

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana will be available from the new year. The allocation in this scheme has been increased to Rs 69,515 crore. Along with this, Rs 800 crore has been allocated for technological modernization.

Since the farmers' movement, farmers have taken to the streets demanding minimum support price or MSP for crops. Even if this demand is not met, the increase in allocation for fertilizers will give a lot of relief to the farmers.

