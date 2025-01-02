Fasal Bima Yojana upgraded! Modi govt's game-changing announcement for farmers

The Modi government has announced a series of benefits for farmers, including a Rs 3850 crore allocation, fixed prices for DAP fertilizer, and a new insurance scheme.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 12:11 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 12:11 PM IST

Modi government gives a huge gift at the beginning of the year. A bunch of benefits were announced by the government.

article_image2

Rs 3,850 crore has been allocated to benefit the common people. Also, the price of DAP fertilizer has been fixed. From now on, a 50 kg bag will cost Rs 1,350.

article_image3

This new insurance scheme of the Modi government is going to be launched in 24 states and union territories. The government announced a bunch of benefits for the farmers.

article_image4

The Modi government is going to bring special benefits in the agricultural sector in the new year. The government just announced it.

article_image5

The Center has announced that a new allocation of Rs 3,850 crore is being made to ensure the supply of cheap chemical fertilizers or Di Ammonium Phosphate to the farmers.

article_image6

The price of chemical fertilizers is skyrocketing in the international market. The price of a 50 kg bag of chemical fertilizer in the open market is more than Rs 3,000.

article_image7

Prices have been fixed to help farmers. The central government will bear the extra money as subsidy.

article_image8

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana will be available from the new year. The allocation in this scheme has been increased to Rs 69,515 crore. Along with this, Rs 800 crore has been allocated for technological modernization.

article_image9

Since the farmers' movement, farmers have taken to the streets demanding minimum support price or MSP for crops. Even if this demand is not met, the increase in allocation for fertilizers will give a lot of relief to the farmers.

