Elon Musk's 5 success mantras: Lessons for every aspiring entrepreneur

During a podcast interview, Musk shared five key success mantras for young people who aspire to make it big.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 11:23 AM IST

Elon Musk, the visionary behind Tesla and SpaceX, is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world. With a net worth exceeding $242 billion, he has built an empire that reshapes industries. During a podcast interview, Musk shared five key success mantras for young people who aspire to make it big.

1. Be useful:

Musk stressed that success starts with being useful. He advises people to do things that benefit others and contribute to the world. "It's hard to be useful—very hard," he admits. But a life spent making a difference is truly worth living.

2. Contribute more than you consume:

Musk believes in adding value to society rather than just taking from it. He urges people to aim for a positive net contribution. His own philanthropic efforts, like supplying power to disaster-hit areas, reflect this principle.

3. Don't chase leadership for its own sake:

According to Musk, the best leaders are often those who don't seek leadership. "A lot of the time, the people you want as leaders are the people who don't want to be leaders," he says. True leadership comes from purpose, not ambition.

4. Read and absorb knowledge:

Musk is a lifelong learner. As a child, he read encyclopedias to gain knowledge across various subjects. He advises people to read extensively and develop a broad understanding of the world.

5. Learn from others:

Talking to people from different industries and backgrounds helps broaden perspectives. Musk encourages young minds to engage with experts, professionals, and innovators to gain real-world insights.

