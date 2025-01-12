Dearness Allowance increase assured for Bangladesh government employees by June 30
DA or Dearness Allowance is a hot topic of discussion among government employees worldwide, and Bangladesh is no exception.
Dearness Allowance
Big update on Dearness Allowance. But not for the government employees of this country or state. According to sources, the dearness allowance of all government employees in the country will be increased by June 30. The administration of that country has assured.
About Bangladesh
Now the talk is about the government employees of Bangladesh. Their DA will be increased by June 30.
Message from Bangladesh
Senior Secretary of Bangladesh's Ministry of Public Administration, Mohammed Mokhlesur Rahman, has announced that the dearness allowance of Bangladeshi government employees will be increased. It will be added to their basic salary at the time of the next increment.
Ministry of Finance Matter
Mohammed Mokhlesur Rahman, Senior Secretary of Bangladesh's Ministry of Public Administration, also said that the matter of dearness allowance is with the Ministry of Finance. He also said that he is a member of the Ministry of Finance. And he has a friendly relationship with the employees. That's why he gave this information.
2 meetings on DA
Mohammed Mokhlesur Rahman, Senior Secretary of Bangladesh's Ministry of Public Administration, also informed that the country's administration has already held two meetings on the DA of government employees. This is the decision.
Good news for pensioners
Mohammed Mokhlesur Rahman, Senior Secretary of Bangladesh's Ministry of Public Administration, also said that there is good news not only for government employees but also for pensioners. Till now pensioners did not get dearness allowance. From now on they will get dearness allowance.
More news for pensioners
He further said that pensioners will get DA at a reasonable rate. Next year when they get increment, this DA will be added to their basic salary.
DA Percentage
However, the Bangladesh government did not say how much percentage of DA the government employees will get.
Incentive with DA
Mohammed Mokhlesur Rahman, Senior Secretary of Bangladesh's Ministry of Public Administration, has made it clear that Bangladeshi government employees will also get incentives along with DA or dearness allowance. However, he did not specify when it will be given.