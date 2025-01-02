DA hike in stages: Govt employees to get gradual salary benefits

Considering inflation, the government will increase DA in stages, resulting in a significant salary increase for government employees.

article_image1
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 12:54 PM IST

Great news at the start of the year. DA may increase rapidly. The central government announced a DA increase for central government employees and retirees.

article_image2

The state government may increase the dearness allowance to provide relief to government employees from inflation.

article_image3

It is assumed that this money may be increased based on the AICPI or All India Consumer Price Index.

article_image4

AICPI is considered as the indicator of inflation in the country. Information on this index will be available at the end of the year. Dearness allowance will be increased based on this.

article_image5

The Modi government had increased DA by three percent last October. Now, central government employees receive a total of three percent DA.

article_image6

More than 1 crore government employees will benefit from this DA increase. It has been learned that the Center may increase DA by around three percent considering inflation.

article_image7

In October, the AICPI index rose to 188.5 percent. If this index increases, the salary of pensioners and government employees will increase.

article_image8

Apart from this, those whose minimum salary is 18 thousand rupees will get an additional 540 rupees. Apart from this, those whose salary is 2 lakh 50 thousand rupees, their DA will be 7 thousand 500 rupees.

article_image9

However, the central government has not yet taken any decision on the Eighth Pay Commission. This has been informed by Union Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary.

