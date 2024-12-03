DA Hike announcement: State government to give THIS much hike; Check NOW

Good news arrived at the end of the year. The state government announced an increase in dearness allowance. A 5% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) has been announced. So how much will state government employees receive now? Here's the calculation

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 11:27 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

Finally, the news of DA increase after a long wait. For a long time there were rumours floating around without any concrete news

article_image2

Big news from the state government at the beginning of December. The State Government of THIS state announced big news

article_image3

However, the catch is that not all state government employees would received a DA increase under the new update

article_image4

The state government has announced who will receive this extra money. The state government gave clear clarifications

article_image5

Sources say that it has been announced that the DA of the state power corporation employees (Government Employees) has been increased

article_image6

The DA of the state power corporation employees is being increased by five percent. Which is effective from November 1, 2024

article_image7

Currently, they are receiving a dearness allowance of 30 percent under the Seventh Pay Commission and it has been hiked 5 percent more

article_image8

Now the DA of the state power corporation employees has also been increased as announced by the government

article_image9

The Tripura government has announced that this DA increase will cost an additional 5.5 million rupees from the government treasury every month

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Cigarettes tobacco, aerated drinks likely to get expensive as GST may rise to 35%: Report gcw

Cigarettes, tobacco, aerated drinks likely to get expensive as GST may rise to 35%: Report

Bengaluru: BDA to issue fines for unused plots, penalty likely to increase to 25% vkp

Bengaluru: BDA to issue fines for unused plots, penalty likely to increase to 25%

Donald Tump 100 percent tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions snt

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

BBMP records highest ever property tax collection in Bengaluru with Rs 4,284 crore under OTS scheme vkp

BBMP records highest ever property tax collection in Bengaluru with Rs 4,284 crore under OTS scheme

Kerala Gold Rate November 28 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 28 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS; check details

Recent Stories

'Situation on knife edge, deeply concerning': UK MPs condemn attacks on Hindus, violence in Bangladesh (WATCH) shk

'Situation on knife edge, deeply concerning': UK MPs condemn attacks on Hindus, violence in Bangladesh (WATCH)

Narendra Modi government's scheme for Women to make life easier, to provide Solar stove; Check details ATG

Narendra Modi government's scheme for Women to make life easier, to provide Solar stove; Check details

Navy Day 2024: Know Indian Navy's might and history AJR

Navy Day 2024: Know Indian Navy's might and history

Uber Shikara Launches on Dal Lake Srinagar First Water Taxi Service in Asia anr

Uber Shikara: Asia's first water taxi service launched in Dal Lake

Vikrant Massey walks out after being asked on retirement; Is it a PR stunt? Check HERE ATG

Vikrant Massey walks out after being asked on retirement; Is it a PR stunt? Check HERE

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon