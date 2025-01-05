DA hike announced for Manipur govt staff starting January 2025: Know the benefits

A 7% Dearness Allowance (DA) increase has been announced for Manipur government employees, bringing the total DA to 39%. This still leaves them 14% behind Central government employees.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 5, 2025, 3:14 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 5, 2025, 3:14 PM IST

Finally, this month brings good news for government employees with the long-awaited dearness allowance increase. The dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees is set to increase this month, narrowing the gap with the central government's DA.

This increase has been eagerly awaited by state government employees. Find out the difference between the DA for state and central government employees. DA for state government employees will increase in the first month of the new year.

N. Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur, made this announcement. He announced a 7% DA increase for state government employees in the first month of the year, raising it from 32% to 39%.

The dearness allowance has been increased to 39%. Central government employees currently receive 53% DA. Manipur government employees will receive 39% DA starting this month.

This means Manipur government employees are still 14% behind central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission.

The West Bengal government has not yet announced any DA increase for its employees. However, some employees are still hopeful that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will announce a DA increase in January.

West Bengal government employees currently receive only 14% DA under the 6th Pay Commission. Calculate how far behind West Bengal government employees are compared to central and Manipur government employees. West Bengal government employees are waiting for better days and their due DA.

