DA hike announced for Manipur govt staff starting January 2025: Know the benefits

A 7% Dearness Allowance (DA) increase has been announced for Manipur government employees, bringing the total DA to 39%. This still leaves them 14% behind Central government employees.

The West Bengal government has not yet announced any DA increase for its employees. However, some employees are still hopeful that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will announce a DA increase in January.

West Bengal government employees currently receive only 14% DA under the 6th Pay Commission. Calculate how far behind West Bengal government employees are compared to central and Manipur government employees. West Bengal government employees are waiting for better days and their due DA.

