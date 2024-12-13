Credit Card minimum payment: Why paying just that can be financial trap

A key aspect of credit card usage is understanding the "minimum amount due" listed on your monthly statement. While paying this amount keeps your account in good standing, relying solely on it can have long-term financial consequences.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 1:27 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

Credit cards offer unmatched convenience and flexibility, but improper management can lead to financial troubles. A key aspect of credit card usage is understanding the "minimum amount due" listed on your monthly statement. While paying this amount keeps your account in good standing, relying solely on it can have long-term financial consequences.

article_image2

What is the Minimum Amount Due?

The minimum amount due is the smallest monthly payment required to avoid late fees and maintain your credit account in good standing. It represents only a fraction of your total outstanding balance, allowing you to meet your basic obligations without defaulting. However, any unpaid balance carries over to the next billing cycle, accumulating interest.

article_image3

How is the Minimum Amount Due calculated?

Credit card issuers calculate the minimum amount due as a percentage of the outstanding balance, typically ranging from 2% to 5%. Additional components may include:

Interest and fees: Charges for late payments or exceeding your credit limit are added.

EMI payments: If you've converted purchases into Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs), the monthly instalment forms part of the minimum due.

For example, if your balance is Rs 50,000 and the issuer applies 3%, your minimum due will be Rs 1,500, plus any applicable fees or EMIs.

article_image4

The risks of paying only the minimum:

Although paying the minimum due can be convenient, it's not a sustainable financial strategy. Here's why:

High-interest costs: Credit cards in India often carry annual percentage rates (APRs) of 30% to 40%. Paying only the minimum means the remaining balance accrues steep interest, compounding your debt.

Extended repayment period: Minimum payments prolong debt clearance, converting manageable balances into significant burdens.

Reduced credit limit: A growing balance reduces your available credit, limiting financial flexibility.

Credit score impact: While timely minimum payments prevent delinquency, a high credit utilization ratio can negatively affect your credit score.

article_image5

When to consider paying the minimum:

While it's not a recommended habit, paying the minimum can be useful in specific scenarios:

Temporary financial crunch: If you face unexpected expenses, paying the minimum can prevent late fees.

Preserving credit score: Ensuring timely minimum payments avoids delinquency reports to credit bureaus.

article_image6

Tips for effective Credit Card management:

Pay in full: Clear your balance monthly to avoid interest charges.

Budget for payments: Allocate funds to ensure timely payments.

Set reminders: Automate payments to avoid missing deadlines.

Track spending: Monitor expenses to prevent overspending.

Consider EMIs for big purchases: Convert high-value transactions into EMIs to manage repayments effectively.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Gold Rate December 13 2024: Right time for purchase? Price of 8 gram DROPS; CHECK details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate December 13 2024: Right time for purchase? Price of 8 gram DROPS; CHECK details

Bengaluru: Devanahalli Toll plaza near airport records Rs 308 crore revenue in 2024, tops Karnataka vkp

Bengaluru: Devanahalli Toll plaza near airport records Rs 308 crore revenue in 2024, tops Karnataka

Bengaluru: Bagmane Tech park secures metro station naming rights in Rs 40 crore deal vkp

Bengaluru: Bagmane Tech park secures metro station naming rights in Rs 40 crore deal

Zomato to Morgan Stanley Stock Price: Double returns expected 3-4 years; read details RBA

Zomato to Morgan Stanley Stock Price: Double returns expected 3-4 years; read details

Bengaluru: BBMP gears up for Hebbal to Silk board Tunnel road, seeks funds for Rs 19,000 crore project vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP gears up for Hebbal to Silk board Tunnel road, seeks funds for Rs 19,000 crore project

Recent Stories

Allu Arjun arrest controversy: Furious fans question double standards, cite Virat Kohli example AJR

Allu Arjun arrest controversy: Furious fans question double standards, cite Virat Kohli example

SAIL to Glenmark Pharma: Top 10 losers on December as market crashed 13 ATG

SAIL to Glenmark Pharma: Top 10 losers on December 13

'Corruption at core, judge demanded Rs 5 lakh to settle case,' says father of Atul Subhash (WATCH) shk

'Corruption at core, judge demanded Rs 5 lakh to settle case,' says father of Atul Subhash (WATCH)

D. Gukesh wins World Chess Champion: Check prize money and other details ATG

D. Gukesh wins World Chess Champion: Check prize money and other details

Mismatched Season 3 to Despatch: 5 Exciting OTT release to watch this weekend NTI

Mismatched Season 3 to Despatch: 5 OTT release to watch this weekend

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon