Coriander farming: The best way to turn your land into profit-making venture

Many people dream of starting a business. They make decisions in that direction and explore various business ideas. Are you also thinking along these lines? Do you have some land? Then we have a great idea for you. Let's find out what it is.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 2:02 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 2:02 PM IST

Many people want to do business. However, some people give up on the idea of doing business due to lack of proper understanding or fear of losses. However, there are also some businesses that never incur losses. One of them is coriander cultivation. Coriander is one of the essential ingredients in every kitchen every day. 
 

article_image2

Coriander Farming

Everyone who goes to the market definitely buys coriander. That's why the demand for coriander never decreases. That's why you can get good profits by cultivating coriander. In fact, even those who do not have complete knowledge of agriculture can cultivate coriander. Coriander can be grown even in a small space. So how much investment is required to cultivate coriander? How are the profits? Let's find out complete details like.. 

article_image3

Coriander Leaves Crop

For example, suppose you have one acre of land. It costs Rs. 10,000 to start coriander cultivation in this area. However, you can earn around Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 from this crop. That too in a short period of time. About 10 kg of seeds can be sown in an acre of land. The coriander crop has to be supplied with water through drip. The crop will be ready in just two months.

article_image4

As soon as the coriander is harvested, the crop can be grown again in parallel. Vegetable sellers will come directly to you and buy the coriander. Or you can sell it yourself in the market. In some cases, there are instances where a single bunch of coriander is sold for Rs. 5. Especially in summer, coriander prices increase significantly. So if you plan to get the crop by this time, you can earn huge profits. 

Note: These details are for basic information only. Before starting this business, it is better to consult experienced people in this field and then invest. 

