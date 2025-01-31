CMs assures due DA payment: Govt employees to cenefit from salary boost

Central government employees are eagerly awaiting another round of Dearness Allowance (DA) increase. Now, state government employees have also received good news.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

Earlier last year, the Modi government increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for all central employees by 4% according to the Seventh Pay Commission, bringing the total DA to 50%.

A few months later, the central government gave a big gift during the Diwali season. DA was increased by 3% at once. Therefore, the current DA has increased to 53%. And many states are going to follow that path.

While the governments of all states are eager to increase DA or Dearness Allowance, the picture is completely opposite in West Bengal.

State government employees of West Bengal are also waiting for when the DA will be increased. The increased DA was last effective from April 2024. So, government employees are still getting dearness allowance at the rate of 14 percent under the Sixth Pay Commission.

So, a case is going on in the Supreme Court for increasing the dearness allowance at the central rate.

And in this situation, the Chief Minister gave a positive response about clearing the outstanding dearness allowance.

After this step by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, it remains to be seen whether any special announcement will be made in West Bengal.

