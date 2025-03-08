Chennai Metro WhatsApp ticketing service faces glitch; passengers advised to use alternatives

Read Full Article

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Saturday announced that its WhatsApp ticketing service is currently facing a technical glitch, making it temporarily unavailable. In an official statement, CMRL urged passengers to use alternative ticketing options through other online platforms until the issue is resolved.

The metro authority shared an update on X, stating, "Due to technical issues with WhatsApp partners, the CMRL WhatsApp ticketing bot is temporarily not working. Passengers are requested to avail metro tickets through other online platforms. We regret the inconvenience caused."

Until the WhatsApp ticketing service is restored, commuters can opt for alternative ticketing methods such as the Metro travel card, mobile QR code ticketing, Paytm, PhonePe, tokens, and the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

CMRL has assured passengers that efforts are underway to resolve the technical issue at the earliest, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free travel experience.

