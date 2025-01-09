Central govt employees to get 3% DA hike: Check how much your salary will rise

Several state governments have announced an increase in dearness allowance at the start of the new year. Now, the central government is also set to increase the dearness allowance. Although no announcement has been made by the Ministry of Finance yet.

Central govt may announce DA and DR hike soon

Every year in July, the central government announces an increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief for its employees. This year, no announcement has been made yet.

Speculation about DA hike percentage for central govt employees

Last year, when the central government last increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief, a 3 percent increase was announced. There is speculation about the percentage increase this time.

Speculation of a 3% DA hike for central govt employees

Before Diwali, the dearness allowance of central government employees was increased by 3 percent. This time also, the dearness allowance may be increased at the same rate.

DA will be increased as per All India Consumer Price Index

The dearness allowance of central government employees is determined according to the All India Consumer Price Index. The same calculation is being done this time as well.

DA should be increased by 3% as per AICPI average

The All India Consumer Price Index has increased to 144.5. According to this calculation, the dearness allowance should be increased by 3 percent this time.

Central govt employees' DA expected to increase to 56%

The dearness allowance for central government employees is currently 53 percent. It is speculated that it will increase to 56 percent within a few days.

DA gap widening between central and West Bengal govt employees

Government employees in West Bengal are getting 14 percent dearness allowance. As a result, the difference in dearness allowance with central government employees is 39 percent. This difference is going to increase within a few days.

Salary calculation for central govt employees with new DA rate

If the basic salary of a central government employee is Rs 18,000, then if the dearness allowance increases to 56 percent, they will get Rs 1,080 under this head. Till now the dearness allowance is Rs 9,540. As a result, central government employees will get an additional Rs 540 each.

When can West Bengal govt employees expect DA hike news?

Government employees in West Bengal have been demanding an increase in dearness allowance for quite some time. But their demand has not been met yet.

DA hike case for West Bengal govt employees pending in Supreme Court

The hearing of the case related to the increase in dearness allowance of government employees in West Bengal has been postponed in the Supreme Court. So it is not clear when they will get good news.

