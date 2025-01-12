Central govt employees urge review of commuted pension restoration timeline

Millions of employees, both central and state, rely on pensions after retirement. However, there are complexities in receiving pensions, causing concern among government employees.

Appeal to reduce commuted pension restoration timeframe

Central government employees have appealed for a reduction in the commuted pension restoration timeframe. Whether the center will respond remains unclear.

Concerns over commuted pension timeframe

Commuted pension involves receiving a lump sum instead of regular payments. Complexities around this have arisen.

7 Lakh employees raise concerns about commuted pension

Around 7 lakh employees have written to Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan regarding the commuted pension restoration timeframe.

Confederation appeals for commuted pension review

The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers has appealed for a reduction in the commuted pension restoration timeframe.

Employees seek review of 1986 pension rules

The Confederation highlights changes in interest and mortality rates since 1986, urging a review of the pension commutation rules.

Fifth Pay Commission recommended timeframe reduction

The Fifth Pay Commission recommended reducing the commuted pension restoration timeframe from 15 to 12 years.

Will the 4-decade-old pension rule be revoked?

Hopes rise that the central government will accept the recommendations and employee appeals. Gujarat and Kerala have reduced the timeframe to 12 years, increasing pressure on the central government.

Appeal for equal interest rates for employees

Employees currently receive 8% interest, while LIC and other institutions offer 6.1% to pensioners. Millions of families rely on monthly pensions, making any changes impactful.

Latest Videos