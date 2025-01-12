Central govt employees urge review of commuted pension restoration timeline

Millions of employees, both central and state, rely on pensions after retirement. However, there are complexities in receiving pensions, causing concern among government employees.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 3:32 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 3:32 PM IST

Appeal to reduce commuted pension restoration timeframe

Central government employees have appealed for a reduction in the commuted pension restoration timeframe. Whether the center will respond remains unclear.

article_image2

Concerns over commuted pension timeframe

Commuted pension involves receiving a lump sum instead of regular payments. Complexities around this have arisen.

article_image3

7 Lakh employees raise concerns about commuted pension

Around 7 lakh employees have written to Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan regarding the commuted pension restoration timeframe.

article_image4

Confederation appeals for commuted pension review

The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers has appealed for a reduction in the commuted pension restoration timeframe.

article_image5

Employees seek review of 1986 pension rules

The Confederation highlights changes in interest and mortality rates since 1986, urging a review of the pension commutation rules.

article_image6

Fifth Pay Commission recommended timeframe reduction

The Fifth Pay Commission recommended reducing the commuted pension restoration timeframe from 15 to 12 years.

article_image7

Will the 4-decade-old pension rule be revoked?

Hopes rise that the central government will accept the recommendations and employee appeals. Gujarat and Kerala have reduced the timeframe to 12 years, increasing pressure on the central government.

article_image8

Appeal for equal interest rates for employees

Employees currently receive 8% interest, while LIC and other institutions offer 6.1% to pensioners. Millions of families rely on monthly pensions, making any changes impactful.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

L and T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin snt

L&T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50 vkp

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers AJR

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month vkp

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month

Bengaluru ranked best city for working women in India: 2024 survey vkp

Bengaluru ranked best city for working women in India: 2024 survey

Recent Stories

'INDIA alliance is intact': Akhilesh Yadav's big assurance amidst rumours of rift vkp

'INDIA alliance is intact': Akhilesh Yadav's big assurance amidst rumours of rift

Indias most expensive Rolls Royce is owned by THIS businessman ATG

India's most expensive Rolls Royce is owned by THIS businessman

Cotton VS Linen Sarees: 6 Key differences you need to know NTI

Cotton VS Linen Sarees: 6 Key differences you need to know

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP files complaint against BJP for 'fake' video on pothole-ridden roads, MCC violation snt

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP files complaint against BJP for 'fake' video on pothole-ridden roads, MCC violation

L and T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin snt

L&T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon