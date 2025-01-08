Cab riders, rejoice! THIS Credit Card offers exclusive perks and cashback

Frequent shoppers can opt for cards offering cashback at their preferred outlets, while regular cab users can benefit from cards like the Ola Money SBI Credit Card.

Benefits of the Ola Money SBI Credit Card:

The Ola Money SBI Credit Card is designed for individuals who frequently use Ola's cab services. It offers 7% rewards on Ola rides, making it a practical choice for daily commuters.

Global usability:

This international credit card is accepted at over 24 million outlets worldwide, including 3.25 lakh outlets in India, wherever Visa or MasterCard is accepted.

Utility payments:

The card also allows users to pay utility bills, such as electricity and mobile charges, through the Easy Bill Pay facility, adding convenience to financial management.

Fees and rewards:

Annual Fee: No fee in the first year; Rs 499 from the second year onward, which can be waived for annual spends of Rs 1 lakh.

Rewards: 1% reward on other spends, with points credited to the Ola Money Wallet (1 reward point = Rs 1).

Fuel Surcharge Waiver: 1% waiver on fuel transactions, up to Rs 100 per statement cycle.

Flexipay option:

With the Flexipay feature, cardholders can convert purchases of Rs 2,500 or more into easy monthly installments. Additionally, outstanding balances from other banks’ credit cards can be transferred to the Ola Money SBI Card at a lower interest rate.

Exclusive travel offers:

The card offers cashback on Cleartrip bookings: 5% on flight tickets

10% on domestic hotels

6% on international hotels

For more information, users can visit the SBI Card website.

Other SBI Credit Cards:

SBI Card provides a diverse range of options across six categories: Featured Cards

Lifestyle Cards

Rewards Cards

Shopping Cards

Travel and Fuel Cards

Banking Partnership Cards

