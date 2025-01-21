Big news: West Bengal govt increases salaries by Rs 5,000, raises EPF

The state government has made a surprising announcement amidst ongoing discussions about DA. State government employees are naturally delighted with the substantial salary increase. Find out how much each employee will receive monthly!

The central government has provided relief to millions of employees as the new year begins. However, the state government employees of Bengal haven't experienced such gains.

The state government has suddenly made a significant announcement. Salaries have been increased by Rs 5000 at once! EPF has also been increased.

A statement has already been issued from the Chief Minister's office. The approval of this proposal will result in an additional expenditure of Rs 89.15 crore from the state treasury.

In addition to the salary increase, the government has also increased the contribution to the Employee Provident Fund (EPF).

Those who previously earned Rs 11,000 per month will now receive an additional Rs 5,000. The state government has increased their monthly salary to Rs 16,000.

Approximately 13,740 teachers in the state will benefit from this increase. The EPF for junior teachers has been increased to Rs 1950. They previously received Rs 1443 for this.

The total monthly salary, including EPF, has been increased from Rs 12,543 to Rs 17,950 for each teacher.

The Chief Minister of Odisha emphasized the government's commitment to expanding primary education and expressed confidence that this decision would benefit junior teachers and improve the quality of education.

