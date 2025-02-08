BIG news for West Bengal govt employees: Salary to increase from April 1?

Mamata Banerjee may make a big announcement. As a result, the salaried government employees of Bengal are waiting for a big change. Because it has been learned that the salary of state government employees may double from April 1!

Major changes may occur in the benefits of state government employees. These changes are being made as a result of new announcements regarding income tax and allowances. Mamata Banerjee may make a big announcement.

It has been learned that the salary of state government employees may double from April 1!

According to Malay Mukherjee, General Secretary of the Confederation of State Government Employees, if the basic salary of a state government employee is Rs 60,000, how much do they get in total?

DA (Dearness Allowance): 10% of basic pay, which is Rs 6,000. House Rent Allowance (HRA): 12% of basic pay, which is Rs 7,200. Total monthly salary: This gives a total of Rs 73,200 per month, which equals Rs 8,78,400 per year.

Compared to central government employees, their salaries are much higher. For example, if a central government employee's basic salary is Rs 60,000, what do they get?

DA: 30% of their basic pay, which is Rs 30,000. House Rent Allowance (HRA): 27% of their salary, which is Rs 16,200. Travel/Transport Allowance: Rs 4,800. Total Salary: This brings their total monthly salary to Rs 1,11,000.

The big news for state government employees is that under the new income tax structure announced in the Union Budget, central government employees with a basic salary of Rs 60,000 are now paying tax on annual income above Rs 12 lakh. However, state government employees have not been able to reach that amount.

Because their annual income is much lower, around Rs 8,78,400. Currently, state government employees have to pay income tax on income above Rs 1,28,000. But as a result of the new income tax structure, from April 1, it is expected that these employees will no longer have to pay income tax, which will bring a big benefit for them.

