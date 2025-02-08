BIG news for West Bengal govt employees: Salary to increase from April 1?

Mamata Banerjee may make a big announcement. As a result, the salaried government employees of Bengal are waiting for a big change. Because it has been learned that the salary of state government employees may double from April 1!

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 8, 2025, 12:25 PM IST

Major changes may occur in the benefits of state government employees. These changes are being made as a result of new announcements regarding income tax and allowances. Mamata Banerjee may make a big announcement.

budget 2025
article_image2

As a result, the salaried government employees of Bengal are waiting for a big change. It has been learned that the salary of state government employees may double from April 1!

Also Read | Tamil Nadu govt offers small business loans up to Rs 15 Lakh – Check eligibility!

article_image3

According to Malay Mukherjee, General Secretary of the Confederation of State Government Employees, if the basic salary of a state government employee is Rs 60,000, how much do they get in total?

article_image4

DA (Dearness Allowance): 10% of basic pay, which is Rs 6,000.

House Rent Allowance (HRA): 12% of basic pay, which is Rs 7,200.

Total monthly salary: This gives a total of Rs 73,200 per month, which equals Rs 8,78,400 per year.

Also Read | Govt to introduce annual, lifetime toll pass for seamless highway travel | Check prices and details

article_image5

Compared to central government employees, their salaries are much higher. For example, if a central government employee's basic salary is Rs 60,000, what do they get?

article_image6

DA: 30% of their basic pay, which is Rs 30,000.

House Rent Allowance (HRA): 27% of their salary, which is Rs 16,200.

Travel/Transport Allowance: Rs 4,800.

Total Salary: This brings their total monthly salary to Rs 1,11,000.

Also Read | Another 7% DA hike for central govt employees? Who will get the extra money?

article_image7

The big news for state government employees is that under the new income tax structure announced in the Union Budget, central government employees with a basic salary of Rs 60,000 are now paying tax on annual income above Rs 12 lakh. However, state government employees have not been able to reach that amount.

article_image8

Because their annual income is much lower, around Rs 8,78,400. Currently, state government employees have to pay income tax on income above Rs 1,28,000.

But as a result of the new income tax structure, from April 1, it is expected that these employees will no longer have to pay income tax, which will bring a big benefit for them.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

RBI's Monetary Policy meet: Repo rate cut, inflation, GDP and other key takeaways ddr

RBI's Monetary Policy meet: Repo rate cut, inflation, GDP and other key takeaways

Gautam Adani's son Jeet's wedding to be an intimate family affair, no VVIPs or Pop-Stars; Read on NTI

Gautam Adani’s son Jeet’s wedding to be an intimate family affair, no VVIPs or Pop-Stars; Read on

Will Zomato app now be called ETERNAL? Truth about CEO Deepinder Goyal's surprise announcement here ddr

Will Zomato app now be called ETERNAL? Truth about CEO Deepinder Goyal's surprise announcement here

Bengaluru water tariff set to rise soon as BWSSB's proposal awaits govt approval vkp

Bengaluru water tariff set to rise soon as BWSSB's proposal awaits govt approval

Coimbatore-based SaaS firm 'Kovai.co' rewards 140 employees with bonus of over Rs 14.5 crores! vkp

Coimbatore-based SaaS firm 'Kovai.co' rewards 140 employees with bonus of over Rs 14.5 crores!

Recent Stories

Karisma Kapoor to Sushmita Sen: 6 Single Mothers of Bollywood RBA

Karisma Kapoor to Sushmita Sen: 6 Single Mothers of Bollywood

Good News for Vande Bharat Passengers: Now you can buy food on train without pre-booking RBA

Good News for Vande Bharat Passengers: Now you can buy food on train without pre-booking

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: BJP leaders meet at party office as party poised to form govt after 27 years gcw

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: BJP leaders meet at party office as party poised to form govt after 27 years

Affordable Wardrobe essentials for working women MEG

Affordable Wardrobe essentials for working women

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Rahul Gandhi trolled as Congress heads for 0 wins, triggers meme fest dmn

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Rahul Gandhi trolled as Congress heads for 0 wins, triggers meme fest

Recent Videos

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Video Icon
Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Video Icon
Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Video Icon
Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Video Icon
World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

Video Icon