BIG NEWS for pensioners! EPFO minimum pension may increase to Rs 7500

Good news for EPFO pensioners! The minimum pension may increase to Rs 7500. This announcement is expected in the upcoming budget. The Employees' Pension Scheme 95 National Agitation Committee met with the Finance Minister and made this demand.

A delegation led by Commander Ashok Raut, National President of the Employees' Pension Scheme 95 National Agitation Committee, met with the Finance Minister.

After the meeting, Raut told reporters that the Finance Minister had assured them of sympathetic consideration of their demands.

Raut said this assurance gives us hope. The government should announce a minimum pension of seven and a half thousand rupees and a dearness allowance in the upcoming budget. Anything less will fail to ensure a dignified life for senior citizens.

The Finance Minister will present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 in Parliament on February 1. Before the meeting, Raut highlighted the problems of over 7.8 million pensioners of Central and State Public Sector Units (PSUs), private companies, and various companies across the country.

The movement for pension increase and free medical facilities for pensioners and their companions has been going on for the last 7-8 years.

Raut said that although the government announced a pension of one thousand rupees in 2014, 3.66 million pensioners are still receiving less than that. Many people will truly benefit if the pension is increased. Such information came to light. Pensions may increase in the upcoming budget. Minimum EPFO personal pension will be 7500, big news for pensioners.

