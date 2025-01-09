Big move by central govt: Banks to open only on designated days for transactions

Big changes to banking hours! Banks will only be open on selected days.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 3:51 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 3:51 PM IST

The central government has made a major decision regarding banks. Banks will no longer be open every day, but only on selected days.

article_image2

Previously, banks were open every day except the second and fourth Saturdays and four Sundays of the month. Now, the central government is about to change this rule.

article_image3

You will no longer be able to conduct transactions at any time. Specific days will be designated for transactions, and the timings will also change.

article_image4

Bank transactions were typically conducted from 10 am to 5 pm. But now, you can complete your banking tasks in the evening as well.

article_image5

A decision is being made to keep banks open until approximately 6 pm. This rule may change within the next month.

article_image6

Banks will only be open from Monday to Friday. Banks will remain completely closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

article_image7

It has been reported that no transactions will be allowed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Transactions will only be possible from Monday to Friday.

article_image8

Bank employees have been protesting for a 5-day work week for a long time. The government may finally accept their demand. However,

article_image9

Bank employees will have to work longer hours to accommodate the 5-day work week. Transactions will now continue for several additional hours.

article_image10

Banking hours may change completely within the next month. It is reported that this rule will be implemented soon.

