Big move by central govt: Banks to open only on designated days for transactions

Big changes to banking hours! Banks will only be open on selected days.

The central government has made a major decision regarding banks. Banks will no longer be open every day, but only on selected days.

Previously, banks were open every day except the second and fourth Saturdays and four Sundays of the month. Now, the central government is about to change this rule.

You will no longer be able to conduct transactions at any time. Specific days will be designated for transactions, and the timings will also change.

Bank transactions were typically conducted from 10 am to 5 pm. But now, you can complete your banking tasks in the evening as well.

A decision is being made to keep banks open until approximately 6 pm. This rule may change within the next month.

Banks will only be open from Monday to Friday. Banks will remain completely closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

It has been reported that no transactions will be allowed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Transactions will only be possible from Monday to Friday.

Bank employees have been protesting for a 5-day work week for a long time. The government may finally accept their demand. However,

Bank employees will have to work longer hours to accommodate the 5-day work week. Transactions will now continue for several additional hours.

Banking hours may change completely within the next month. It is reported that this rule will be implemented soon.

Latest Videos