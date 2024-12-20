Best fixed deposit rates in December 2024: Earn BIG with IDBI and Punjab & Sind Bank

Good news for those who think fixed deposit interest rates are too low. Several reputed banks are offering up to 8.10% interest on investments made until December 31, 2024.

If your current bank offers only 7% to 7.5% interest on FDs, this is a golden opportunity to invest your money at a better rate. Learn about some high-return special fixed deposit schemes.

IDBI Bank offers 8.10% interest on fixed deposit schemes for 300, 375, 444, and 700 days. This offer is valid only for investments made under the UTSAV FD scheme until December 31, 2024.

Other banks offer only 7.35% to 7.20% interest on fixed deposit schemes for 300, 375, 444, and 700 days. Senior citizens' FD accounts also receive only 7.55% to 7.70%.

Punjab & Sind Bank offers several special fixed deposit schemes with varying tenures. The last date to invest in these special FD schemes is December 31, 2024. A special FD scheme for 222 days offers a 6.30% interest rate, while 333 days offer 7.20%.

For 444-day fixed deposits, general citizens receive 7.30% interest. 555 days offer 7.45%, 777 days offer 7.25%, and 999 days offer 6.65%.

Senior citizens receive an additional 0.50% interest on FDs less than Rs 3 crore if they invest for 180 days or more. Interest rates for fixed deposits up to 555 days range from 4% to 7.95%.

