Best fixed deposit rates in December 2024: Earn BIG with IDBI and Punjab & Sind Bank

Good news for those who think fixed deposit interest rates are too low. Several reputed banks are offering up to 8.10% interest on investments made until December 31, 2024.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 2:45 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

If your current bank offers only 7% to 7.5% interest on FDs, this is a golden opportunity to invest your money at a better rate. Learn about some high-return special fixed deposit schemes.

article_image2

IDBI Bank offers 8.10% interest on fixed deposit schemes for 300, 375, 444, and 700 days. This offer is valid only for investments made under the UTSAV FD scheme until December 31, 2024.

article_image3

Other banks offer only 7.35% to 7.20% interest on fixed deposit schemes for 300, 375, 444, and 700 days. Senior citizens' FD accounts also receive only 7.55% to 7.70%.

article_image4

Punjab & Sind Bank offers several special fixed deposit schemes with varying tenures. The last date to invest in these special FD schemes is December 31, 2024. A special FD scheme for 222 days offers a 6.30% interest rate, while 333 days offer 7.20%.

article_image5

For 444-day fixed deposits, general citizens receive 7.30% interest. 555 days offer 7.45%, 777 days offer 7.25%, and 999 days offer 6.65%.

article_image6

Senior citizens receive an additional 0.50% interest on FDs less than Rs 3 crore if they invest for 180 days or more. Interest rates for fixed deposits up to 555 days range from 4% to 7.95%.

