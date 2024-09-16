Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bank holidays in September: Banks to remain closed for 15 days in September due to festivals? Know HERE

    Banks will be closed for 15 days before Durga Puja. Many people may face problems. Know the list of holidays now

    article_image1
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 3:54 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 3:54 PM IST

    Banks to be closed for 15 days!

    Banks will be closed for a total of 15 days! Reserve Bank of India has announced 15 consecutive bank holidays

    article_image2

    Banks to be closed for 15 days!

    Banks will be closed on 14th and 15th September due to Saturday and Sunday. After that, on Monday, 16th September, there will be a public holiday across the country on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad or Milad-un-Nabi

    article_image3

    Banks to be closed for 15 days!

    Banks in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand will be closed on this day

    article_image4

    Banks to be closed for 15 days!

    Banks will be closed in Assam on September 18 due to the Pang-Labsol festival. Apart from this, banks will also be closed in September due to Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays

    article_image5

    Banks to be closed for 15 days!

    Banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month. However, online services like Google Pay, Phone Pay, Paytm, Internet banking services will remain operational

    article_image6

    Banks to be closed for 15 days!

    Let's know the list of days when the banks will be closed, September 14 (Second Saturday, First Onam), September 15 (Sunday), September 16 (Barvafat), September 17 (Milad-un-Nabi (Gangtok and Raipur), September 18 Pang-Lahabsol (Assam)

    article_image7

    Banks to be closed for 15 days!

    September 20 (Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi Jammu and Srinagar), September 22 (Sunday), September 21 (Sri Narayana Guru Samadhi Day) (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram), September 23 (Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday Jammu and Srinagar), September 28 (Fourth Saturday), September 29 (Sunday)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka govt set to hike Beer prices from October: Report vkp

    Karnataka govt set to hike Beer prices from October: Report

    Arkade Developers IPO opens for bidding: Is it worth subscribing? All you need to know AJR

    Arkade Developers IPO opens for bidding: Is it worth subscribing? All you need to know

    Bajaj Housing Finance's stellar stock market debut: IPO listed at 114% premium check details gcw

    Bajaj Housing Finance's stellar stock market debut: IPO listed at 114% premium; Check details

    Bajaj Housing Finance IPO listing: Should investors hold or book profits? All you need to know AJR

    Bajaj Housing Finance IPO listing: Should investors hold or book profits? All you need to know

    Adani Group features in TIME's 2024 World's Best Companies List gcw

    Adani Group features in TIME's 2024 World's Best Companies List

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Banner with free Palestine at Eid celebrations in Koppal sparks outrage among Hindu activists vkp

    Karnataka: Banner with ‘Free Palestine’ at Eid celebrations in Koppal sparks outrage among Hindu activists

    New 'Progressive Film Makers' group, led by Aashiq Abu, Anjali Menon to emerge in Malayalam cinema anr

    New 'Progressive Film Makers' group, led by Aashiq Abu, Anjali Menon to emerge in Malayalam cinema

    WATCH Angry Shakira storms out of stage after fans film under her dress; video goes viral RBA

    WATCH: Angry Shakira storms out of stage after fans film under her dress; video goes viral

    Struggling to get your friends to travel? Here's how to find the perfect travel companions NTI

    Struggling to get your friends to travel? Here’s how to find the perfect travel companions

    Jordan to Stonehenge: 7 UNESCO Heritage sites with high entry fees ATG

    Jordan to Stonehenge: 7 UNESCO Heritage sites with high entry fees

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon