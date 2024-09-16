Bank holidays in September: Banks to remain closed for 15 days in September due to festivals? Know HERE

Banks will be closed for 15 days before Durga Puja. Many people may face problems. Know the list of holidays now

Banks will be closed for a total of 15 days! Reserve Bank of India has announced 15 consecutive bank holidays

Banks will be closed on 14th and 15th September due to Saturday and Sunday. After that, on Monday, 16th September, there will be a public holiday across the country on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad or Milad-un-Nabi

Banks in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand will be closed on this day

Banks will be closed in Assam on September 18 due to the Pang-Labsol festival. Apart from this, banks will also be closed in September due to Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays

Banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month. However, online services like Google Pay, Phone Pay, Paytm, Internet banking services will remain operational

Let's know the list of days when the banks will be closed, September 14 (Second Saturday, First Onam), September 15 (Sunday), September 16 (Barvafat), September 17 (Milad-un-Nabi (Gangtok and Raipur), September 18 Pang-Lahabsol (Assam)

September 20 (Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi Jammu and Srinagar), September 22 (Sunday), September 21 (Sri Narayana Guru Samadhi Day) (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram), September 23 (Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday Jammu and Srinagar), September 28 (Fourth Saturday), September 29 (Sunday)

