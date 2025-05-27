Aadhaar misuse alert: Simple steps to know if someone's using your ID
Worried about Aadhaar misuse? Learn how to check if your Aadhaar card is being used fraudulently.
Aadhaar Card History
India-Pakistan tensions are rising. One thing that worries everyone is whether their identity or important documents are safe.
Aadhaar Card
Aadhaar card is an important document related to the identity proof of Indian citizens. Let's see if your Aadhaar card is being misused somewhere. Aadhaar card is now required for all activities.
Aadhaar Card Misuse
Has the question ever crossed your mind if someone is misusing your Aadhaar card? UIDAI provides its users with the facility to check Aadhaar card usage history. Check like this. First go to UIDAI's official website (https://resident.uidai.gov.in).
Complaints about Aadhaar
Surprisingly, through this process, you can check the 6-month history of Aadhaar card usage. What to do if Aadhaar card is misused? You can call the toll-free number 1947 and file a complaint.