Aadhaar card update: Face scan authentication now mandatory? Check details

To prevent fraud with Aadhaar cards, the central government is introducing new technology. A face scanning method will soon replace fingerprints, saving customers time.

Aadhaar Update: No More Fingerprints! Face Scan Authentication Coming!

Aadhaar card is one of the most important identity documents for Indians. Aadhaar card is required for everything. This card is being defrauded.

1.3 billion people in India have Aadhaar cards. The use of Aadhaar card can be further simplified. Customers do not have to wait in long queues.

Instead of fingerprints, all kinds of work can be done by directly scanning the faces of customers. More time will be saved in banking, e-commerce.

It will also be convenient for customers. Problems often arise because people's fingerprints change over time. All fake Aadhaar will be detected.

The central government has come up with this idea to ensure everyone's safety. Also, customers will save more time.

