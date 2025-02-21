Aadhaar card update: Face scan authentication now mandatory? Check details

To prevent fraud with Aadhaar cards, the central government is introducing new technology. A face scanning method will soon replace fingerprints, saving customers time.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 10:21 AM IST

Aadhaar Update: No More Fingerprints! Face Scan Authentication Coming!

Aadhaar card is one of the most important identity documents for Indians. Aadhaar card is required for everything. This card is being defrauded.

budget 2025
article_image2

Aadhaar Card

1.3 billion people in India have Aadhaar cards. The use of Aadhaar card can be further simplified. Customers do not have to wait in long queues.

article_image3

Aadhaar Update

Instead of fingerprints, all kinds of work can be done by directly scanning the faces of customers. More time will be saved in banking, e-commerce.

article_image4

Fake Aadhaar Card

It will also be convenient for customers. Problems often arise because people's fingerprints change over time. All fake Aadhaar will be detected.

article_image5

Central Government

The central government has come up with this idea to ensure everyone's safety. Also, customers will save more time.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India aviation industry faces losses in FY25, FY26 despite 14.5% passenger growth: ICRA AJR

India's aviation industry faces losses in FY25, FY26 despite 14.5% passenger growth: ICRA

India auto industry poised for moderate growth; premium and SUV segments to outperform: Report AJR

India's auto industry poised for moderate growth; premium and SUV segments to outperform: Report

Adani Foundation launches 'Butterfly Effect' for women's empowerment, hosts national roundtable AJR

Adani Foundation launches 'Butterfly Effect' for women's empowerment, hosts national roundtable

WhatsApp blocks over 8 million Indian users in one month: Find out why AJR

WhatsApp blocks over 8 million Indian users in one month: Find out why

India's CNG vehicle sales to hit 1.1 million by FY25, says Crisil report vkp

India's CNG vehicle sales to hit 1.1 million by FY25, says Crisil report

Recent Stories

Former Indian cap'n Sourav Ganguly's convoy involved in minor crash in WB's Hooghly, no injuries reported vkp

Former Indian cap'n Sourav Ganguly's convoy involved in minor crash in WB's Hooghly, no injuries reported

(PHOTOS) Inside Rashmika Mandanna's lavish Rs. 8 crore Bangalore home NTI

(PHOTOS) Inside Rashmika Mandanna's lavish Rs. 8 crore Bangalore home

PHOTOS Sonakshi Sinha Inspired Ethnic Suit for Festive Occasions RBA

(PHOTOS) Sonakshi Sinha Inspired Ethnic Suit for Festive Occasions

Salman Khan's Hollywood role revealed? LEAKED video shows him as an auto driver [WATCH] NTI

Salman Khan’s Hollywood role revealed? LEAKED video shows him as an auto driver [WATCH]

PHOTOS Karishma Kapoor's 8 sarees style for women over 40 RBA

(PHOTOS) Karishma Kapoor's 8 sarees style for women over 40

Recent Videos

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Video Icon
Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon