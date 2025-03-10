8th Pay Commission update: Salary raised from Rs 40,000 to Rs 91,000 for govt employees

8th Pay Commission Update: Salary increases from Rs 40,000 to Rs 91,000, leaving everyone stunned by the central government's pay hike.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Mar 10, 2025, 4:41 PM IST

The 8th Pay Commission was announced on January 17, benefiting 45 lakh employees. The government announced the 8th Pay Commission effective from January 1, 2026.

budget 2025
article_image2

The 7th Pay Commission was approved on September 25, 2013, and formed on February 28, 2014. The 6th Pay Commission was announced in July 2006 and officially formed in October 2006.


article_image3

The 5th Pay Commission was announced in April 1994 and established in June 1994. How will salaries be calculated under the 8th Pay Commission? Find out here.

article_image4

The basic minimum allowance, other allowances, and performance pay are expected to exceed Rs 40,000. Experts say the new basic salary will increase to Rs 91,200 based on a 2.28 fitment factor. If DA is 70% of the new basic salary, it will be Rs 63,840. HRA at 24% will be Rs 21,888.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AC industry set for 19% CAGR growth, but compressor shortage looms: Motilal Oswal AJR

AC industry set for 19% CAGR growth, but compressor shortage looms: Motilal Oswal

West Bengal tops MSME chart again, says CM Mamata Banerjee citing latest survey AJR

West Bengal tops MSME chart again, says CM Mamata Banerjee citing latest survey

Stock market shock: Rs 4 lakh crore jump in smallcaps; sustained rally or temporary bounce? AJR

Stock market shock: Rs 4 lakh crore jump in smallcaps; sustained rally or temporary bounce?

Nifty Sensex lack momentum; experts cite global instability as key factor AJR

Nifty, Sensex lack momentum; experts cite global instability as key factor

Like IT services, healthcare BPO gains momentum amid US spending surge: Report AJR

Like IT services, healthcare BPO gains momentum amid US spending surge: Report

Recent Stories

Kerala govt withdraws plan to make 'free ride if meter isn't running' stickers mandatory on auto-rickshaws dmn

Kerala govt withdraws plan to make 'free ride if meter isn't running' stickers mandatory on auto-rickshaws

Tata Nexon to Kia Seltos to Kia Syros: Top 7 SUVs with panoramic sunroofs in India gcw

Tata Nexon to Kia Seltos to Kia Syros: Top 7 SUVs with panoramic sunroofs in India

Rashmika Mandanna controversy: "I meant about life lessons..." says Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga clarifies remarks RBA

Rashmika Mandanna controversy: "I meant about life lessons..." says Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga clarifies remarks

How To Apply Kajal: Simple and easy tips to make your eyes beautiful RBA

How To Apply Kajal: Simple and easy tips to make your eyes beautiful

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Ravindra Jadeja breaks his silence on retirement rumours after India's title win HRD

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Ravindra Jadeja breaks his silence on retirement rumours after India's title win

Recent Videos

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Video Icon
Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Champions Trophy 2025: Actor Shahid Kapoor Congratulates Team India, Calls Victory 'Fantastic'

Champions Trophy 2025: Actor Shahid Kapoor Congratulates Team India, Calls Victory 'Fantastic'

Video Icon
Man Climbs Big Ben Tower With Palestinian Flag, Arrested | Asianet Newsable

Man Climbs Big Ben Tower With Palestinian Flag, Arrested | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon