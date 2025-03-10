8th Pay Commission update: Salary raised from Rs 40,000 to Rs 91,000 for govt employees

Read Full Article

8th Pay Commission Update: Salary increases from Rs 40,000 to Rs 91,000, leaving everyone stunned by the central government's pay hike.

The 8th Pay Commission was announced on January 17, benefiting 45 lakh employees. The government announced the 8th Pay Commission effective from January 1, 2026.

The 7th Pay Commission was approved on September 25, 2013, and formed on February 28, 2014. The 6th Pay Commission was announced in July 2006 and officially formed in October 2006.

The 5th Pay Commission was announced in April 1994 and established in June 1994. How will salaries be calculated under the 8th Pay Commission? Find out here.

The basic minimum allowance, other allowances, and performance pay are expected to exceed Rs 40,000. Experts say the new basic salary will increase to Rs 91,200 based on a 2.28 fitment factor. If DA is 70% of the new basic salary, it will be Rs 63,840. HRA at 24% will be Rs 21,888.

