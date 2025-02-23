8th Pay Commission: Big salary, allowance hike on the cards? Experts weigh in

Experts predict a significant increase in salary and pension for central government employees if the 8th Pay Commission is implemented. The fitment factor could range from 2.28 to 2.86, potentially increasing the basic salary by 40-50%.

Experts believe the 8th Pay Commission will significantly increase salaries and pensions. Ashwini Vaishnav announced the 8th Pay Commission formation in January 2025.

The Ministry of Finance didn't mention the 8th Pay Commission's expenses in the 2025-26 budget. Experts estimate a fitment factor between 2.28 and 2.86, potentially increasing salaries.

The basic minimum salary is expected to exceed ₹40,000 with benefits and allowances. TeamLease Digital CEO suggests a 25-30% increase in salary and pension.

Professor Dr. Vishal Sarin estimates a potential salary increase of 40-50%. An employee with Rs 20,000 basic salary could see an increase to Rs 46,600-Rs 57,200.

Latest Videos