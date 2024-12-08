Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Kiccha Sudeep scolds Trivikram over Shobha Shetty's exit

Trivikram and Gowtami's discussion about Shobha Shetty's exit from Bigg Boss Season 11 angered Kiccha Sudeep. He reprimanded the housemates for their discussion about Shobha's departure.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 2:44 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 2:44 PM IST

In Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss Season 11, host Sudeep reprimanded the housemates, particularly Trivikram, for their discussion about Shobha Shetty's exit the previous week. Shobha had cited health reasons for her departure, despite Kiccha's attempts to persuade her to stay. Trivikram and Gowtami's subsequent conversation about this incident drew Kiccha's ire.

article_image2

Trivikram implied to Gowtami that Shobha Shetty left the Bigg Boss house to save Shishir. This conversation, which took place in the kitchen after Shobha's exit, sparked widespread discussion on social media.

article_image3

Viewers drew parallels to Season 10, where Bigg Boss convinced Varthur Santosh to stay by involving his mother. They questioned why a similar approach wasn't taken with Shobha, especially given that Gold Suresh wasn't allowed to leave when he expressed the same desire.

article_image4

The episode began with a video of Trivikram and Gowtami's conversation. Sudeep then questioned them, prompting a tense exchange and a warning from Kiccha.

article_image5

Kiccha questioned Gowtami about the circumstances surrounding Shobha's exit, emphasizing his role in the decision.

article_image6

Gowtami attributed Trivikram's comments to confusion, while Sudeep reiterated that the decision for Shobha's exit was his own. He then questioned Trivikram directly.

article_image7

Trivikram claimed confusion, leading to a heated exchange with Kiccha, who asserted his authority and criticized Trivikram's assumptions.

article_image8

As punishment, Kiccha made the housemates stand for the remainder of the episode, emphasizing the discomfort he endured while discussing Shobha's situation.

article_image9

Trivikram explained his perspective, while Kiccha highlighted the importance of encouraging confidence, not subservience. He questioned the housemates' understanding of the situation.

article_image10

Kiccha taunted Shobha Shetty, questioning her decision to leave despite the arrival of wildcard entries and the changing dynamics of the game. He emphasized the burden she placed on Shishir and Aishwarya.

article_image11

Kiccha expressed his disappointment in Trivikram's lack of understanding and reiterated his commitment to the show. After a heated exchange, he eventually allowed the housemates to sit after they apologized.

