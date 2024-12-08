Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Kiccha Sudeep scolds Trivikram over Shobha Shetty's exit

Trivikram and Gowtami's discussion about Shobha Shetty's exit from Bigg Boss Season 11 angered Kiccha Sudeep. He reprimanded the housemates for their discussion about Shobha's departure.

In Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss Season 11, host Sudeep reprimanded the housemates, particularly Trivikram, for their discussion about Shobha Shetty's exit the previous week. Shobha had cited health reasons for her departure, despite Kiccha's attempts to persuade her to stay. Trivikram and Gowtami's subsequent conversation about this incident drew Kiccha's ire.

Trivikram implied to Gowtami that Shobha Shetty left the Bigg Boss house to save Shishir. This conversation, which took place in the kitchen after Shobha's exit, sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Viewers drew parallels to Season 10, where Bigg Boss convinced Varthur Santosh to stay by involving his mother. They questioned why a similar approach wasn't taken with Shobha, especially given that Gold Suresh wasn't allowed to leave when he expressed the same desire.

The episode began with a video of Trivikram and Gowtami's conversation. Sudeep then questioned them, prompting a tense exchange and a warning from Kiccha.

Kiccha questioned Gowtami about the circumstances surrounding Shobha's exit, emphasizing his role in the decision.

Gowtami attributed Trivikram's comments to confusion, while Sudeep reiterated that the decision for Shobha's exit was his own. He then questioned Trivikram directly.

Trivikram claimed confusion, leading to a heated exchange with Kiccha, who asserted his authority and criticized Trivikram's assumptions.

As punishment, Kiccha made the housemates stand for the remainder of the episode, emphasizing the discomfort he endured while discussing Shobha's situation.

Trivikram explained his perspective, while Kiccha highlighted the importance of encouraging confidence, not subservience. He questioned the housemates' understanding of the situation.

Kiccha taunted Shobha Shetty, questioning her decision to leave despite the arrival of wildcard entries and the changing dynamics of the game. He emphasized the burden she placed on Shishir and Aishwarya.

Kiccha expressed his disappointment in Trivikram's lack of understanding and reiterated his commitment to the show. After a heated exchange, he eventually allowed the housemates to sit after they apologized.

