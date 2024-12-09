Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Chaitra Kundapura sent to secret room, will she be eliminated?

In week 13 of Bigg Boss 11, no one was eliminated, but Chaitra Kundapura was sent to the secret room. She was shocked to hear the housemates' discussions about her. Could this lead to a mid-week elimination?

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

Week 13 of Bigg Boss Kannada season 11 has begun. Bhavya, Mokshita, Chaitra, Gold Suresh, Aishwarya, Rajath, Manju, and Gowthami were nominated. However, due to voting lines being closed, there's no elimination. Could this pave the way for a mid-week elimination?

article_image2

Among the nominees, Chaitra Kundapura and Aishwarya Sindhogi were in the danger zone. But a twist was introduced at the last moment.

article_image3

BBK11 Teaser

Before Kichcha Sudeep's presentation, the housemates were surprised with the teaser of his film 'Max'. Ugram Manju was especially excited as he plays a police officer in the film.

article_image4

Bigg Boss placed Chaitra in the secret room. After Aishwarya was declared safe, the housemates assumed Chaitra was eliminated. Chaitra was shocked to hear their discussions about her from the secret room.

article_image5

Rajath also spoke about Chaitra, speculating that the audience might find her irritating. Clips of housemates discussing her were shared.

article_image6

Ugram Manju, known for villainous roles, plays an antagonist in 'Max'. The housemates enjoyed the teaser, which announced the film's release on December 25th.

article_image7

'Max' is directed by Vijay Kartikeya and produced by Kalaippuli S. Thanu. Shot primarily in Tamil Nadu, the film's story unfolds over one night.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra stuns everyone by nominating best friend Vivian Dsena [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra stuns everyone by nominating best friend Vivian Dsena [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks down, reveals fight with sister Namrata to Anurag Kashyap [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks down, reveals fight with sister Namrata to Anurag Kashyap [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan confronts Karan Veer Mehra on his overly nice persona [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan confronts Karan Veer Mehra on his overly nice persona [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Did Avinash Mishra finally confessed his feelings for Eisha Singh? [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Did Avinash Mishra finally confessed his feelings for Eisha Singh? [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Explained What Assad's fall in Syria means for India's geopolitical interests AJR

Explained: What Assad's fall in Syria means for India's geopolitical interests

'Syria being purified': Rebel leader Al-Jolani who ended Assad's rule delivers victory speech (WATCH) shk

'Syria being purified': Rebel leader Al-Jolani who ended Assad's rule delivers victory speech (WATCH)

Baba Siddique to Sitaram Yechury Remembering 5 political leaders who passed away this year gcw

Year Ender 2024: Remembering 5 political leaders who passed away this year

Belagavi: 29 pregnant women die in 6 months, 322 newborns in a year vkp

Belagavi: 29 pregnant women die in 6 months, 322 newborns in a year

IRCTC down: Passengers irked for not being able to book tickets on app, website, share videos (WATCH) shk

IRCTC down: Passengers irked for not being able to book tickets on app, website, share videos (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon