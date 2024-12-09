Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Chaitra Kundapura sent to secret room, will she be eliminated?

In week 13 of Bigg Boss 11, no one was eliminated, but Chaitra Kundapura was sent to the secret room. She was shocked to hear the housemates' discussions about her. Could this lead to a mid-week elimination?

Week 13 of Bigg Boss Kannada season 11 has begun. Bhavya, Mokshita, Chaitra, Gold Suresh, Aishwarya, Rajath, Manju, and Gowthami were nominated. However, due to voting lines being closed, there's no elimination. Could this pave the way for a mid-week elimination?

Among the nominees, Chaitra Kundapura and Aishwarya Sindhogi were in the danger zone. But a twist was introduced at the last moment.

BBK11 Teaser

Before Kichcha Sudeep's presentation, the housemates were surprised with the teaser of his film 'Max'. Ugram Manju was especially excited as he plays a police officer in the film.

Bigg Boss placed Chaitra in the secret room. After Aishwarya was declared safe, the housemates assumed Chaitra was eliminated. Chaitra was shocked to hear their discussions about her from the secret room.

Rajath also spoke about Chaitra, speculating that the audience might find her irritating. Clips of housemates discussing her were shared.

Ugram Manju, known for villainous roles, plays an antagonist in 'Max'. The housemates enjoyed the teaser, which announced the film's release on December 25th.

'Max' is directed by Vijay Kartikeya and produced by Kalaippuli S. Thanu. Shot primarily in Tamil Nadu, the film's story unfolds over one night.

