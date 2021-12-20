Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant feels insecure after husband Ritesh Singh gets evicted, here's what she said

Rakhi Sawant's husband has been evicted from Bigg Boss 15 reality show. Rakhi Sawant is unable to digest the news and has started to feel insecure. Here's what the diva told her husband as he exited the house.

Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh Singh has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house. He had received the least number of votes. His eviction made audiences look at worried Rakhi Sawant, who feared that he would be leaving the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Rakhi was in a complete state of shock post-Salman Khan made the announcement that Rakhi's husband had been evicted from the show. What bothered Rakhi was Ritesh, leaving her forever. Salman, who had seen the fearful side of Rakhi, had told her that Ritesh would not leave her.



Salman told Rakhi that Ritesh got evicted from the show as he did not get a lot of votes. Later, Rakhi was also seen complaining to Devoleena Bhattacharjee that she would not be able to live without Ritesh.

Bigg Boss 15 has been creating a lot of headlines. In a shocking turn of events, earlier Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh Kumar/Singh's ex-wife Snigdha Priya had made an explosive allegation. During an interview with Times Of India, she claimed that she was shocked to know that he is married to Rakhi.