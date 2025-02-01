Yamaha R3 and MT-03 Price Drop in India: Check latest price

Yamaha has slashed the prices of its R3 and MT-03 motorcycles in India by ₹1.10 lakh. The new ex-showroom prices are ₹3.60 lakh and ₹3.50 lakh, respectively, effective from February 1st.

Yamaha India has reduced the price of its R3 and MT-03 motorcycles by ₹1.10 lakh. The new ex-showroom price of the R3 is ₹3.60 lakh (previously ₹4.70 lakh), and the MT-03 is ₹3.50 lakh (previously ₹4.60 lakh). This is not a stock clearance sale. The new prices are effective from February 1st.

The 2025 Yamaha R3 gets additional features, including a new LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, assist and slipper clutch. Notably, the more affordable Yamaha R15 already had this feature in the Indian market.

The bikes feature a 321cc parallel-twin engine tuned to produce 41.4 bhp and 29.5 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. KYB USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear handle suspension. Braking is managed by dual-channel ABS with disc brakes. The R3 is known for its smooth and refined engine.

The 2025 Yamaha R3 will compete with the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 500, and Aprilia RS457. It's unclear when the MY2025 variant will launch in India, but it's expected in 2025 as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

