    Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan showcased in India, gets 800 km range; no word on launch date

    Chinese technology firm Xiaomi marked its 10th anniversary in India by showcasing its maiden electric vehicle (EV), the Xiaomi SU7 sedan. However, the vehicle, which embodies the company's 'Human x Car x Home' smart ecosystem, is not for sale.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

    Xiaomi is a renowned name in the smartphone business in the country. The Chinese brand has made inroads into a number of industries, including the automotive sector. In an effort to add a little something extra to the company's 10th anniversary celebration in India, the Xiaomi SU7 electric vehicle has been on display there.

    article_image2

    According to Xiaomi, the SU7 is a crucial component of their "Human x Car x Home" smart ecosystem. Xiaomi's ability to construct proficient automobiles and its innovative concept of an intelligent future where all user demands are effortlessly addressed inside one smart ecosystem have been demonstrated on the Indian arena.

    article_image3

    Positioned as a "full-size high-performance eco-technology sedan" that pushes boundaries in performance, ecosystem integration, and the mobile smart sector, the SU7 is Xiaomi EV's debut offering. Xiaomi pioneered five key EV technologies: E-Motor, CTB Integrated Battery, Xiaomi Die-Casting, Xiaomi Pilot Autonomous Driving, and Smart Cabin. Their efforts went beyond the design of the SU7. The creation of the electric saloon required the collaboration of more than 3,400 engineers and 1,000 technological specialists.

    article_image4

    The Xiaomi SU7 Max, showcased in India flexes a peak power output of 673 HP and ballistic 838 Nm of max torque. Its peak speed is 265 kmph, and it can reach 100 kmph from a standstill in just 2.78 seconds. It can stop from 100 kmph in just 33.3 metres thanks to a strong braking system. It has an armoured cage made of steel and aluminium alloy with a full complement of sixteen active safety mechanisms to ensure safety.

    By any measures, the SU7 has a long feature list. It has a spinning instrument cluster, a 16.1-inch 3K infotainment device, and a bigger 56-inch head-up display. To give the cabin an upscale appearance, leather drapes are used. To please the tech enthusiasts, it also has an excellent sound system, ADAS, and other features. Xiaomi has not yet revealed any information on the SU7 electric sedan's debut schedule. It will compete with devices like the BYD Seal EV if it is deployed.

