    Why Mahindra XUV 3XO is a game-changer among bigger SUVs?

    Promising to be a benchmark in the subcompact SUV segment the 3XO is similarly sized with the likes of the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Hyundai Venue. The XUV 3XO starts at a competitive price of ₹7.49 lakh and goes up to 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 11:29 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO was launched in the Indian markets on 29 April this year. Aiming to set a standard in the subcompact SUV market, the 3XO shares dimensions with vehicles such as the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Tata Nexon. With reasonable pricing starting at Rs 7.49 lakh and going up to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV 3XO is available with both petrol and diesel engine options.

    But the array of amenities that the Mahindra XUV 3XO provides truly sets it apart from its rivals. Certain amenities seen in the best trims of automobiles in the small SUV class, such as the Honda Elevate, are not even present in the 3XO. Some of the aspects that will aid you in choosing the best buy are listed below.

    article_image2

    1. Dual zone climate control
    A two-zone temperature control system is included with the Mahindra XUV 3XO. There are no other cars in the segment that have this feature. A dual-zone climate control system, which is often found in more expensive SUVs, lets the driver and passenger separately set the temperature of the air conditioning.

    2. Panoramic Sunroof
    A sunroof is a much desired feature these days. Furthermore, the 3XO is also not left out. Rather, it elevates the experience with an even more magnificent panoramic sunroof. A panoramic sunroof often extends the whole length of the roof of a car, giving the inside a feeling of spaciousness and openness.

    article_image3

    3. ADAS technology
    The Mahindra XUV 3XO is equipped with a range of autonomous driving assistance technologies, which include adaptive cruise control, automated emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, automatic high beam assist, and lane maintain assist, among many more systems. This is a safety feature.

    4. Electronic parking brake
    Additionally equipped with an automatic parking brake with auto-hold is Mahindra's newest subcompact SUV. With an electronic brake, all you have to do to keep the automobile in place or even release the brake is to push or raise a switch. This eliminates the need to exert yourself. Driving is made more convenient with the auto-hold option, particularly on a grade. Additionally, larger and more costly SUVs like the Creta and Tucson typically have this capability.

