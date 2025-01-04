Which type of bike insurance is BEST for you? Check out some pro tips

Two-wheeler insurance is essential for middle and working-class individuals. It not only provides convenient transportation but also reduces commute time in congested urban areas. Choosing the right insurance policy involves carefully evaluating your bike's details, personal needs, and budget.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 11:06 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 11:05 AM IST

Two-Wheeler Insurance

Two-wheelers are integral, especially among the middle and working classes. They offer convenient transport and reduce commute time. Many are unaware of bike insurance and its nuances. Online policies and premium calculators simplify the process. Premiums vary based on bike type, engine capacity, Insured Declared Value (IDV), add-ons, and coverage scope.

article_image2

Bike Insurance Premium

Bike insurance policies offer financial protection for vehicle damage, liabilities, and personal injuries. The premium is crucial. It varies based on the motorcycle type, engine capacity, IDV, add-on covers, and policy coverage. Online platforms now simplify bike insurance purchases with instant policy comparisons and premium calculators.

article_image3

Choosing Bike Insurance

Choosing the right policy involves assessing your bike's details, needs, and budget. Start by entering your bike's registration number, model, year, and other details. Insurers will then display policy options. Focus on a plan offering necessary coverage at an affordable premium. Ensure accurate information to avoid issues.

article_image4

Bike Insurance Tips

Coverage type is key to policy effectiveness. While third-party liability insurance is mandatory, comprehensive plans covering own-damage are recommended. Add-ons like zero depreciation or roadside assistance enhance coverage. A higher IDV ensures better claim payouts for total loss or theft. Calculate premiums online for informed decisions.

article_image5

Two-wheeler Insurance Calculator

A good claims history reduces premium costs. Insurers offer No-Claim Bonuses (NCBs) for claim-free years, leading to discounts on renewals. Understanding policy terms, exclusions, and benefits helps maximize coverage while controlling costs. Proper two-wheeler insurance secures finances and ensures worry-free rides.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey gcw

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey

Hyundai Creta EV with 473 km range unveiled launch on january 17 2025 check features design and more gcw

Hyundai Creta EV with 473km range unveiled! Launch on January 17, 2025 | Check features and more

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94 gcw

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94

Tata Punch to Nissan Magnite: Top 5 cars under Rs 8 lakh with Automatic Manual Transmission gcw

Tata Punch to Nissan Magnite: Top 5 cars under Rs 8 lakh with Automatic Manual Transmission

iPhone vs Android: Are Ola, Uber charging differently? Social media post raises eyebrows gcw

iPhone vs Android: Are Ola, Uber charging differently? Social media post raises eyebrows

Recent Stories

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's most expensive things; here's the LIST RBA

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's most expensive things; here's the LIST

Beed sarpanch murder case: Two absconding accused arrested in Dhule, third suspect still at large snt

Beed sarpanch murder case: Two absconding accused arrested in Dhule, third suspect still at large

Bollywood Stars With Multiple Marriages: From Karan Singh Grover to Sanjay Dutt

Kamal Haasan to Pawan Kalyan-6 Actors with multiple marriages

Viral video: Vande Bharat sleeper train reaches 180 km/hr, glass of water remains steady (WATCH) gcw

Viral video: Vande Bharat sleeper train reaches 180 km/hr, glass of water remains steady (WATCH)

Do bacche ka baap hu Rohit Sharma blasts media; says those with mic or pen can't decide future (WATCH) snt

'Do bacche ka baap hu': Rohit Sharma blasts media; says those with mic or pen can't decide future (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon