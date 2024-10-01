Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Upcoming car launches in India: October 2024

    This article explores the exciting new cars launching in India in October 2024. From the Kia EV9 to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, there's a diverse range of vehicles hitting the market this month.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 1:55 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

    Upcoming Cars In October

    Get ready for the launch of Kia's flagship electric SUV, the Kia EV9, in October. The EV9 is set to be one of the most significant EV releases in India, representing Kia's largest and most premium electric offering. This vehicle is equipped with a massive 99.8 kWh battery and is priced at around ₹80 lakh, positioning it to make a substantial impact on India's growing electric vehicle market. The launch is scheduled for October 3rd.

    Kia Carnival

    Alongside the EV9, Kia will also be launching the 2024 Kia Carnival on the same day, October 3rd. The Carnival is Kia's premium Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV), known for its spacious interiors and luxurious features. The 2024 edition is expected to bring a refreshed design with modern elements while retaining its core engine configuration. Priced from around ₹40 lakh, the new Carnival is already available for pre-booking.

    Nissan Magnite 2024

    Nissan is gearing up to introduce the 2024 edition of the Magnite, its popular compact SUV in the Indian market. The Magnite has been a strong performer in its segment due to its affordability and attractive design. The 2024 model is expected to bring several exterior design enhancements to give the car a more modern and dynamic look. However, it will retain the same engine options as the current model.

    BYD eMax 7

    Chinese automaker BYD is set to launch its electric MPV, the BYD eMax 7, in October 2024. The eMax 7 is an updated version of BYD's e6 MPV and is expected to come with several new features, including a 12.8-inch infotainment display, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof. The eMax 7 is positioned as a practical and premium electric MPV, with a claimed range of up to 530 kilometres on a single charge.

    Mercedes E-Class LWB

    The luxury segment will see an exciting addition with the launch of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB in October. Set to be launched on October 9th, the new E-Class is expected to start at around ₹80 lakh, making it one of the most premium sedans in the market. The 2024 model will sport an elegant and sophisticated design and will come loaded with cutting-edge technology.

