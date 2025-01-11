TVS iQube Electric Scooter: Know range, features, specifications, price and more

The TVS iQube smart electric scooter challenges competitors like Ola with its impressive features and performance. It offers a 75-100 km range, smart connectivity, and advanced safety features, making it an ideal choice for urban commuting.

TVS iQube vs Competitors

TVS has made a significant stride in the electric vehicle segment with its new TVS iQube smart electric scooter. This scooter is set to give tough competition to Ola and other electric scooters due to its impressive features and superior performance.

TVS iQube Features

Combines cutting-edge technology with an attractive design. Packed with advanced features, the iQube stands out from the crowd of electric scooters, offering a blend of performance, convenience, and style. Equipped with a high-performance lithium-ion battery, the iQube offers a range of 75-100 km on a single charge.

TVS iQube Specifications

Making it suitable for daily city commutes. This eliminates the worries of frequent charging, providing users with a hassle-free and efficient riding experience. The TVS iQube boasts smart connectivity options. It allows seamless pairing with smartphones. Features like Bluetooth integration, navigation, and music controls enhance the riding experience.

TVS iQube Range

Powered by a robust electric motor, the iQube offers a smooth and swift ride, reaching a top speed of 80 km/h. It supports fast charging, fully recharging the battery in a few hours. This makes it an excellent choice for daily use.

TVS iQube

Safety is a priority in the iQube, which comes with disc brakes, regenerative braking, and an efficient LED lighting system. Coupled with a comfortable seating arrangement and an advanced suspension system, it ensures a smooth and safe ride on any terrain. Those looking to buy a new electric scooter can buy the TVS iQube scooter without missing it.

