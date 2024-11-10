TVS iQube electric scooter gets tax exemption! Check features, prices and more

The government has granted a tax exemption on the TVS iQube electric scooter, which offers an impressive 100 km range on a single charge. Explore the benefits of this eco-friendly and cost-effective EV choice.

article_image1
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 2:30 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launch

TVS Motor Company has launched its new iQube electric scooter in the Indian market. This electric scooter is not only affordable and eco-friendly but now comes with a tax exemption. In this article, we will learn about the new prices and tax benefits of the TVS iQube.

article_image2

TVS iQube Pricing and Variants

TVS iQube Prices

The TVS iQube is available in various variants, including 2.2 kWh and 3.4 kWh.
iQube 2.2 kWh is priced at Rs 1,07,299.
iQube Celebration Edition is priced at Rs 1,19,628.
iQube 3.4 kWh is priced at Rs 1,36,628.
These prices are all ex-showroom. The government subsidy has made this scooter even more attractive.

article_image3

TVS iQube Tax Exemption Benefits

Tax Benefit
The government has formulated several schemes to promote electric vehicles. In that respect, the TVS iQube has been granted a tax exemption, making it even more affordable to purchase. This not only saves customers on purchase but also promotes the use of solar energy.

article_image4

TVS iQube Features and Specifications

What are the scooter features?

This scooter has many excellent features:
Range: This scooter can run for about 100 kilometers on a single charge.
Top speed: Its top speed is 78 km/h.
Charging time: It takes 4 hours to charge from 0 to 80%.
Smart features: It includes features like mobile connectivity, geo-fencing, and anti-theft alarm.

