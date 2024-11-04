Toyota's first electric SUV: 500 KM range and other amazing features
Toyota is set to launch its first electric SUV in early 2025, based on the Maruti Suzuki eVX. This urban SUV boasts a 500 km range and a design inspired by the Toyota Urban SUV concept.
Toyota's First Electric SUV
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will enter the electric vehicle (EV) segment early next year with a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV. The launch is planned for the first half of 2025, following an agreement between the two companies.
Production will take place at Suzuki's Gujarat plant, with exports planned for European, Japanese, and African markets.
Toyota's First Electric SUV: Design & Features
The new Toyota electric SUV inherits the eVX's distinctive design, drawing inspiration from the Toyota Urban SUV concept. The SUV is based on Toyota's 40PL electric skateboard platform, jointly developed with Suzuki and Daihatsu, and features 4WD.
Toyota Electric SUV: Dimensions & Styling
Similar in size to the Maruti eVX, the Toyota SUV measures 4,300mm long, 1,820mm wide, and 1,620mm tall. It features a familiar Toyota grille, C-shaped LED DRLs, and a minimalist front bumper.
Toyota Electric SUV: Interior & Range
The interior is expected to follow a minimalist design, featuring a dual-screen setup, an infotainment system, and a 360-degree camera. Like the eVX, it's rumoured to have a 60kWh battery offering a 500 km range and FWD or AWD options.
Toyota & Suzuki Strengthen EV Collaboration
Suzuki and Toyota are strengthening their collaboration, with Suzuki supplying the developed battery EV SUV model to Toyota. TKM is the Indian subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, while MSIL is the Indian subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation.