Toyota's first electric SUV: 500 KM range and other amazing features

Toyota is set to launch its first electric SUV in early 2025, based on the Maruti Suzuki eVX. This urban SUV boasts a 500 km range and a design inspired by the Toyota Urban SUV concept.

Toyota's First Electric SUV

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will enter the electric vehicle (EV) segment early next year with a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV. The launch is planned for the first half of 2025, following an agreement between the two companies.

Production will take place at Suzuki's Gujarat plant, with exports planned for European, Japanese, and African markets.