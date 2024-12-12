THIS SUV got 10,000 bookings in 10 days! Hint: It's not Brezza, Nexon, Venue, Sonet

The Skoda Kylaq has surpassed 10,000 reservations in just 10 days! Discover its impressive features, low maintenance cost, and the exciting nationwide 'Dream Tour'. Deliveries start January 27th. Book yours now!

In just ten days, over 10,000 reservations have been made for the new Skoda Kylaq. Skoda Auto India's first sub-4-meter small SUV, the Kylaq competes with the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki India, and Kia Sonet. On December 2, Skoda began accepting reservations for the Kylaq. The SUV will begin to be delivered on January 27. For the first 33,333 purchasers, the automaker has already launched a limited-time promotion that includes a free three-year standard maintenance package (SMP).

For the first 33,333 buyers, the Skoda Kylaq is said to offer the lowest maintenance costs among sub-4-meter small SUVs, at Rs 0.24/km for five years. Skoda and the Kylaq are going to go on an India-wide 'Dream Tour' in order to engage customers. On December 13, three Kylaq SUVs will leave the Chakan facility and travel three distinct itineraries, visiting over 70 locations in 43 days. By January 25th, they will be back at the factory. Cities like Pune, Kolhapur, Panaji, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad would be on the West-South route. Cities like Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Delhi will be on the West-North route, and Nashik, Nagpur, and Kolkata would be on the third line, which will travel east from Pune.

Skoda's 1.0-liter TSI engine, which generates 115 horsepower and 178 Nm, powers the Kylaq. Both a 6-speed AT torque converter and a 6-speed MT gearbox are available. According to Skoda, the Kylaq can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 10.5 seconds with a manual gearbox and achieve a maximum speed of 188 kmph. Additionally, Skoda said that reservations for the entry-level Classic version of the Kylaq are now closed. However, when the 33,333 reservations are finished, potential clients might express interest and reserve the version.



