THIS became the best-selling electric car for 3rd straight month! Hint: It's not Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai

The MG Windsor EV continues its dominance in the Indian electric vehicle market, securing the top spot for the third consecutive month. With over 10,000 units sold in just three months, the Windsor EV demonstrates strong consumer demand despite the nascent stage of the Indian EV market.

article_image1
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 6:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

With every month that goes by, the new MG Windsor EV gains popularity. It surpassed all of the models from other automakers to become the best-selling electric vehicle in India in December, despite being the best-selling vehicle in October and November.

With sales of 3,785 units, JSW MG Motor India reported that the Windsor EV held the top spot in the electric passenger car market for the third consecutive month. With 3,116 units sold in October, the MG Windsor EV led its segment. At 3,144 units, it topped the charts once more in November.

article_image2

MG Windsor

The Windsor EV has sold over 10,000 units in just three months, totaling 10,045 units. At fewer than 3% of all automobiles sold in India, the electric car market is still in its infancy, so these are excellent numbers for a new model.

The MG Windsor EV, which retails for between Rs 13.50 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom), is said to have an ARAI-certified range of 332 miles on a single full charge. The car may be purchased on the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model for Rs 9.99 lakh plus Rs 3.5 per kilometer for battery renting.

article_image3

Although the MG Windsor EV has no direct competitors, there are a few low-cost models in the electric vehicle market, including the Mahindra XUV400, Citroen E-C3, Tata Tiago.ev, Tata Punch.ev, and Tata Nexon.ev.

Delivery of the Windsor EV to customers began in October after it was introduced in September. JSW MG also sells the Comet EV and the ZS EV in addition to the Windsor EV. Sales of 7,516 units were recorded by JSW MG in December, representing a 55% year-over-year (y-o-y) increase. More than 70% of the company's total automobile sales during the month were EVs.

