Tata Tiago to Renault Kwid: Check out 5 most affordable cars to buy in 2025

This article is helpful for those looking to buy a new car in 2025. Cars that offer good mileage, features, and safety at a low price are a great option for middle-class families.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 11:29 AM IST

2025 Budget Cars: Top 5

1. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

For middle-class families looking for a budget-friendly and fuel-efficient car, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is a great option.

2. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios brings a premium touch to the low-price hatchback segment. You can choose the Hyundai Grand i10.

3. Renault Kwid

Another stylish and economical option is the Renault Kwid. It is available at a low price. You can keep this as an option.

4. Tata Tiago

If safety is a priority, the Tata Tiago is a unique option. And if you are looking for the Tata Tiago at a low price, you can keep it as an option.

5. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

For those looking for a low-priced vehicle, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso serves as a micro-SUV alternative.

