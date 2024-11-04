Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Top 5 alternatives to Hyundai Exter you should consider

The Hyundai Exter faces competition from several other compact SUVs. Alternatives like the Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Kia Sonet, and Nissan Magnite offer various features and price points, potentially providing better value depending on individual needs.

If you're considering the Hyundai Exter as your next car, you're likely drawn to its features, design, and Hyundai's reputation. However, the compact SUV market offers many other options that could be a better fit for your needs and budget. Whether you prioritize performance, technology, or fuel efficiency, here are five alternatives that rival the Exter in style and functionality. Dive in to see which might be the perfect choice for you. Also Read | MG Hector to Tata Safari: Top 5 SUVs under Rs 30 lakh in India this festive season

1. Tata Punch The Altroz hatchback and the Tata Punch are both sub-compact SUVs that share the ALFA-ARC platform. It costs between Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1.2-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine produces 87 horsepower and 115 Nm of torque. It may be paired with either an automated or a five-speed manual gearbox. With only a five-speed manual gearbox, the CNG version generates 72 horsepower and 103 Nm of torque A seven-inch infotainment screen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is installed in the vehicle. It also has a voice-activated sunroof, cruise control, and automated temperature control. For convenience, the driver has access to a cooled glovebox and a seat that can be adjusted in height. With dual-front airbags, iTPMs, a reverse parking camera, ABS, ESP, a rear defogger, and ISOFIX fittings for child seats, the Tata Punch has a five-star GNCAP safety certification.

2. Renault Kiger Starting at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual and Rs 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic, the Renault Kiger is a sub-compact SUV. The price of the top-spec model, ex-showroom, is Rs 11.22 lakh. There are three transmission options and two engine options available for the Kiger. The 1.0-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine produces 71 horsepower and 96 Nm of torque and may be paired with either an AMT or a five-speed manual gearbox. With the manual, the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine produces 100 horsepower and 160 Nm of torque. The torque value drops to 152 Nm when the CVT option is selected. The Kiger has wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch digital instrument display, and a wireless charging slot. Renault has included four airbags, a traction control system, an electronic stability program, and hill start aid for safety. Also Read | 7 affordable SUVs in India with ventilated seats under Rs 15 lakh

3. Maruti Suzuki Fronx The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a sub-compact SUV from the Indian carmaker that is priced between Rs 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a rebadged version of the Toyota Taisor with certain upgrades. The Fronx comes with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, which was used in the Baleno RS, or a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine.



The turbo-petrol powerplant produces 150 Nm of torque and 99 horsepower. The transmission options are a five-speed automated manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, and a five-speed manual. Car sports side and curtain airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill hold aid, and an ESP are examples of safety features. Also Read | Top 7 affordable EVs under Rs 20 Lakh with over 300km range

4. Kia Sonet With an ex-showroom price range of Rs 7.9 lakh to Rs 15.7 lakh, the Kia Sonet is the South Korean carmaker's best-selling model in the nation. Three engine options are available for the Sonet: 1.5-liter diesel, 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline, and 1.2-liter gasoline. Six airbags and standard safety features including hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, and electronic stability control (ESC) are included with the Sonet. The Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which incorporates front collision warning and lane-keeping assistance, was added to the Kia Sonet in 2024. The cabin has a Bose seven-speaker system, ambient LED lighting, and two 10.25-inch infotainment and instrument screens.

5. Nissan Magnite Ex-showroom prices for the new Nissan Magnite range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh. This is the Japanese carmaker's sole entry into the Indian market for small SUVs, and it received a makeover in October of this year. It has two engine choices. The 1.0-liter naturally aspirated engine can provide a maximum output of 71 horsepower and a maximum torque of 96 Nm. A 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine with 99 horsepower and 152 Nm of torque is also available. The eight-inch primary infotainment screen supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly. The instrument cluster's digital display, which also includes a 360-degree video monitor, is given to the driver. Six airbags, ABS, cruise control, traction control, hill start assistance, and ISOFIX mounts for child seat fastening are all part of the Magnite's safety package. Also Read | Get ready! Top 5 budget-friendly cars set to hit the market

Latest Videos