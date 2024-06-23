Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet: Which car is better for YOU?

    The Sonet’s facelift came earlier this year, and it now looks like a barely shrunken Seltos, which is no bad thing. The Nexon is also a looker, and in its latest avatar, its more mature appearance is likely to have universal appeal.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 23, 2024, 1:58 PM IST

    The SUV market has been completely overtaken by Indian automakers. There are 11 competitors vying for market share in this segment, but only two are strong enough to survive: the bestseller Tata Nexon and the Kia Sonet, which is well-known for its elegant and polished appearance.

    For this comparison, there is Nexon Fearless +S DCT and Sonet X-Line DCT at affordable price at Rs 14.80 lakh and 14.75 lakh, respectively.

    article_image2

    Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet: Interiors

    The free-standing touchscreen takes centre stage on the sleek and contemporary dashboard of the Tata Nexon. The two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated emblem and the touch-operable temperature control panel give the vehicle an upscale appearance. Its interior has a lot of piano black trim, but because these surfaces are so shiny, they often attract smudges and fingerprints. The Nexon’s front seats are the least comfortable on account of their firm cushioning and limited thigh support, especially for taller folk.

    The Kia Sonet has the smallest cabin, and what exacerbates the issue of space further is this ‘X-Line’ variant, which has a black interior; red stitching and silver highlights break the monotony to some extent.  Its ventilated front seats are the broadest and most accommodating, and the driver’s seat gets an electric recline and slide function. 

     

    article_image3

    Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet: Performance

    The Sonet and Nexon have identical 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearboxes with paddle shifters and 120 horsepower turbo-petrol engines, but that's where the similarities end.

    With almost no latency, the Tata turbo-petrol offers performance in a progressive way. Its dual-clutch gearbox adds a new level of seamlessness that the company's previous AMT gearbox was unable to provide.

    The Sonet out-accelerated the Nexon in 0–100kph and 40–100kph sprints. However, the Tata was quicker than the Kia in a 20–80kph sprint.

    article_image4

    Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet: On ride feel

    When navigating rough and damaged roads, the Nexon's chassis shows off its natural resilience. On the other hand, at high speeds, it seems glued to the road. At low speeds, it feels solid and a little twitchy. For its intended purpose, specifically, the steering seems excessively harsh and pointed. At all speeds, the Kia Sonet's ride feels a little rough; the back passengers, in particular, will experience a lot of vertical movement.

     

    article_image5

    Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet: Verdict

    It's easy to understand why the Nexon is one of the best-selling devices in the nation. Its sturdy construction, roomy and well-equipped cabin, and excellent 5-star crash rating will appeal to buyers. Rivals, however, do better in terms of dependability and elegance. The Kia Sonet is the most economical, and it does its job quite well, giving the impression that it is a well-rounded, polished vehicle.

