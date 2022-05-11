Tata Nexon EV Max 2022 launched; From price to salient features, know it all

The Tata Nexon EV MAX has a 40.5kWh battery pack, quicker 7.2kW charging, an ARAI-certified range of 437km, all-wheel disc brakes, and other features.

Tata Motors has unveiled the Tata Nexon EV MAX in India, which is now available for reservations both online and at dealerships. The car is an upgrade of the previous Tata Nexon EV model, bringing improvements in key areas such as range, safety, performance, and luxury. The Tata Nexon EV MAX is designed to appeal to a broader audience and to provide green mobility solutions for customers wanting to travel greater distances. The Tata Nexon EV MAX will join the existing Tata Nexon brand, which now offers petrol, diesel, and electric powertrain options in a range of versions. The Tata Nexon EV MAX has a 40.5kWh battery pack, quicker 7.2kW charging, an ARAI-certified range of 437km, all-wheel disc brakes, and other features.

Specifications The Tata Nexon EV MAX will sit alongside the existing generation of Tata Nexon EVs and provide consumers with such a need with a longer range option. Because of its 33 percent bigger battery pack, the Nexon EV MAX intends to give an ARAI-certified range of about 437km on a single charge. The car replaces the 30.2kWh battery pack with a 40.5kWh liquid-cooled battery pack. The Tata Nexon EV MAX now has multi-mode regenerative braking, allowing consumers to choose the strength of brake energy collaboration. The highest degree of regen allows for single-pedal driving and includes brake light activation to notify oncoming traffic. The car also gets faster charging thanks to a new optional 7.2kW AC fast charger that can be purchased with the vehicle. This will give quicker charging than the standard 3.3kW charger. Furthermore, the automobile can be charged from 0 to 80% in just 56 minutes using a public 50kW fast charger.

Tata Motors says that the Nexon EV MAX can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in less than 9 seconds. The peak speed has also been increased, and it is now electronically capped at 140kmph. The inside has a new makarana beige colour scheme, new leatherette seats and front-seat ventilation, a jewelled control knob with an active mode display, an air purifier, a wireless charger, an auto-dimming IRVM, smartwatch connectivity, and cruise control. These are among the thirty new features included in the Nexon EV MAX by Tata. Price The Tata Nexon EV MAX fetches a higher price tag than the current model due to its enhanced mechanicals and feature package. The Nexon EV MAX begins at Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level XZ+ trim and rises to Rs 19.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-tier XZ+ Lux trim. The battery and motor are likewise covered by an 8-year/160,000-kilometer guarantee on the Tata Nexon EV MAX.