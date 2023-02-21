Ola, Uber and Rapido bike taxi services banned in Delhi

The notice by the Delhi transport department clearly states that the ban on bike taxis will come into effect immediately. The government notice points out that if service providers like Ola, Uber, and Rapido riders continue to provide bike taxi service in Delhi, then a fine will be charged.

The Delhi administration has declared an immediate ban on bike taxis. The ruling will have an impact on well-known taxi aggregators in the city like Ola, Uber, and Rapido. Two-wheelers with non-transport (private) registration stamps or numbers are being used to convey people, according to a notification from the Delhi transport department.

According to a government notification, it is illegal to operate a personal car as a business taxi. Due to rising cab prices, the change will also have an impact on many consumers who use Ola, Uber, and Rapido to access two-wheelers. Since motorcycles are more manoeuvrable in Delhi's traffic, many people also favour this cheap form of transportation.

The Delhi Transportation Department's notice makes it abundantly obvious that the cycle taxi prohibition will take action right away. According to the government notification, a fee of Rs 5,000 will be assessed if companies like Ola, Uber, and Rapido Riders continue to offer bike taxi service in Delhi. A punishment of Rs 10,000 as well as jail time will be assessed if the offence is done a second time or later.

If the offence is committed again, the driver's licence will also be revoked for at least three years. The move by the Delhi government comes after the Supreme Court banned Rapido services in Maharashtra.

The absence of an appropriate emergency button is another major issue with two-wheeler taxi services. The security of female travellers is put at risk by this.

Rapido, Ola, and Uber have not yet released a comment. Kailash Gahlot, a Delhi MP and minister of transportation, also tweeted about the notification. "Aggregator policy for 2W, 3W & 4W is in its final stage & will be carried out shortly enabling them to file for award of licence under the new system," the statement reads.

